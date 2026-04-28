Pulse Turn your day around with these simple mood-boosting shifts A gentle reminder to find perspective and move through tough moments Dogwood trees bloom inside Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Wednesday, April 02, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Some days feel heavier than others. Maybe things didn’t go as planned or maybe there’s no clear reason at all, just a lingering unsettling feeling. On days like these, it’s easy to get stuck replaying moments and wondering what went wrong. But even in the middle of a difficult day — or week — there are small ways to bring a little light back in. Here are tips to get started.

Take a deep breath and give yourself grace. It’s very easy to beat yourself up when you’ve just found out that you made a mistake, but we all make mistakes, and making them is the one way to really learn about life and what works for you. See the lesson and embrace it. Get some fresh air. If you can, take a walk or just sit in the sun. Fresh air and natural light can help ease feelings of anxiety or low mood. When we’re upset, we often hold our breath longer than we should, so gently remind yourself to breathe in and out slowly. It can help you relax and center yourself. Look for beauty right where you are. It can be hard to take in the golden light of the sunset or a spectacular view if you are feeling overwhelmed. In moments like these, you might notice simpler forms of beauty instead — like a bird resting on a branch. And if nature isn’t nearby, you can still find something to look at, whether it’s an art museum or window shopping. The smallest thing can bring a little light into your life. Accept the challenging day. If you can get a little perspective on what’s happening, you can tell yourself that you’ve had days like this before and things usually get better. Knowing that this is temporary will help you deal with whatever is going on.

Call a friend. Reaching out to someone you trust can gently shift your focus away from what’s been troubling you. Talking things through with them can be comforting and grounding. Sometimes, too, it’s not just about getting support; it’s simply about connection. Your friend might need a little encouragement as well, and a shared exchange can lift both of you.