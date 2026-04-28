Politically Georgia Democrats fear Kemp could slow-walk election to replace David Scott Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during an event at the Georgia Aquarium last month in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: John King says Rick Jackson earned his endorsement with a simple act.

Georgia’s drought worsens as 20 more counties land on the state’s primary natural disaster list.

King Charles III is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Seat on hold The late U.S. Rep. David Scott attends an event last year in Conyers. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2025) Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet set a special election for the deep-blue congressional district held by the late U.S. Rep. David Scott. But Democrats are already worried he could wait as long as possible. State law gives Kemp little room to maneuver. When a vacancy occurs in a U.S. House seat in Georgia, the governor must call the special election within the next 10 days. Whoever wins will fill the rest of Scott’s unexpired term. But the statute gives him more flexibility on the election date itself. Officials say it could be held in September or even November.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey said he hopes Kemp remembers “those hard-working Georgians deserve to have a voice in Congress.”

“But I wasn’t born yesterday. And I would imagine the orders from D.C. are: sit on it,” Bailey said. “I don’t know that. I have no idea. Republicans don’t tend to clue me in. But I would wager a good bit of money that the order has come down.” Scott’s death leaves Georgia’s 13th Congressional District without representation at a moment when every seat matters in the closely divided House. Republicans cling to a narrow majority, and the vacancy slightly widens the gap in a chamber where Speaker Mike Johnson can afford few defections. Bailey knows that, too. “But I would hope that Gov. Kemp remembers that he’s not the governor for Donald Trump. He’s not the governor for Mike Johnson,” Bailey said. Scott, who will lie in state Friday at the Georgia Capitol, will still be on the May 19 ballot because it is too late to remove his name. But signs will be placed in polls to inform voters of his death, and votes for him will not count. Things to know Democratic candidates for governor appear at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young primary election debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Good morning! Here are three things to know for today. Democrats and Republicans running for governor faced off in a pair of televised debates on Monday. Greg Bluestein reports it’s likely the last time the candidates will meet on stage ahead of the May 19 primary.

The body of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died last week, will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol on Friday, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports.

Unlike most states, Georgia’s lieutenant governor has real power. It’s one reason why so many state lawmakers are vying for the position this year, the AJC’s David Wickert reports. Voting surge A person walks past a voting sign during the first day of early voting for the primary elections at the Dunwoody Library on Monday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In 2018, the last time we had a midterm election during a Trump presidency, 9,266 Georgians cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting. This year? It was 35,352. That’s a 281% increase. It’s also a 29% increase from 2022, when 27,298 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting.

“This record-breaking turnout is proof that Georgians trust our election process” Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. In addition to in-person voting, the state accepted 1,732 absentee ballots. To find your polling place, check out the secretary of state’s website. You can also keep track of voter turnout data. Ask and receive Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King is going all in behind gubernational candidate Rick Jackson. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson earned Insurance Commissioner John King’s endorsement in the Republican primary with a simple act.

“He asked me for my support; no one else did,” King said last week in Waycross following a press briefing related to South Georgia’s wildfires. “In my world, that matters.” Jackson has also impressed King with his insights on how to fix health insurance issues. King’s office has led the transition to a state-managed Affordable Care Act marketplace, and King sought out Jackson for his experience and expertise in running a healthcare company specializing in staffing. King surprised many earlier this month when he backed Jackson, who’s never held public office, over fellow state government colleagues Attorney General Chris Carr, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Early voting in the May primary started Monday. Drying times A crack in the ground is seen at Lee Nunn’s wheat field in Madison last week. The worsening drought is impacting Georgia’s farmers. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Georgia’s in a drought, and things are getting worse. Monday, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper added 20 more counties as primary natural disaster areas. That brings the total to 146 counties. Georgia only has 159. Also on Monday, state officials issued a “Level 1” drought declaration. The AJC’s Drew Kann reports it’s “the first lever Georgia can pull in response to a drought.” Georgia hasn’t placed limits on water uses in a decade. But this is the first step in that direction. Meanwhile, wildfires continue to burn in South Georgia. On Tuesday, Kemp will travel to Clinch and Echols counties to view damage from the Pineland Road fire. He’ll be joined by first lady Marty Kemp; Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb; Georgia State Forester Johnny Sabo; and Gen. Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard. Listen up Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, joins the “Politically Georgia” podcast Tuesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Tuesday on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, former state Sen. Jason Carter joins the show to talk about the Democratic race for governor and Trump’s influence in Georgia. Then, Republican John Cowan discusses his campaign for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today in Washington President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a second day at the White House, including a state dinner.

King Charles will address a joint session of Congress.

The Senate will vote on more Trump nominations and could begin the process for approving a three-year extension of the foreign surveillance law.

Fire response: Pray U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock prays with first responders as he visits Brantley County to survey damage from wildfires on Monday. (Courtesy of the office of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock) U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was in Brantley County on Monday night to tour the damage caused by multiple wildfires that continue to spread in the drought-stricken area. The senator, who is also the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, paused at one point to pray with first responders on the scene. He later said he plans to work in Washington to secure disaster recovery funds and grants to help the state prepare for and respond to wildfires in the future. “Georgians who have lost their homes need to know that the folks who are elected to represent them haven’t forgotten about them, that we’re thinking about them and doing everything we can in Washington to deliver resources,” Warnock said. The wildfires are burning as Georgia experiences its worst drought since 2007.