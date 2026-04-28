Democrats fear Kemp could slow-walk election to replace David Scott

John King says Rick Jackson earned his endorsement with a simple act.
Georgia’s drought worsens as 20 more counties land on the state’s primary natural disaster list.
King Charles III is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.
Seat on hold
The late U.S. Rep. David Scott attends an event last year in Conyers. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2025)
Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet set a special election for the deep-blue congressional district held by the late U.S. Rep. David Scott. But Democrats are already worried he could wait as long as possible.
State law gives Kemp little room to maneuver. When a vacancy occurs in a U.S. House seat in Georgia, the governor must call the special election within the next 10 days. Whoever wins will fill the rest of Scott’s unexpired term.
But the statute gives him more flexibility on the election date itself. Officials say it could be held in September or even November.
Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey said he hopes Kemp remembers “those hard-working Georgians deserve to have a voice in Congress.”
“But I wasn’t born yesterday. And I would imagine the orders from D.C. are: sit on it,” Bailey said. “I don’t know that. I have no idea. Republicans don’t tend to clue me in. But I would wager a good bit of money that the order has come down.”
Democratic candidates for governor appear at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young primary election debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Good morning! Here are three things to know for today.
Democrats and Republicans running for governor faced off in a pair of televised debates on Monday. Greg Bluestein reports it’s likely the last time the candidates will meet on stage ahead of the May 19 primary.
“He asked me for my support; no one else did,” King said last week in Waycross following a press briefing related to South Georgia’s wildfires. “In my world, that matters.”
Jackson has also impressed King with his insights on how to fix health insurance issues. King’s office has led the transition to a state-managed Affordable Care Act marketplace, and King sought out Jackson for his experience and expertise in running a healthcare company specializing in staffing.
King surprised many earlier this month when he backed Jackson, who’s never held public office, over fellow state government colleagues Attorney General Chris Carr, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
A crack in the ground is seen at Lee Nunn’s wheat field in Madison last week. The worsening drought is impacting Georgia’s farmers. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Georgia’s in a drought, and things are getting worse.
Monday, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper added 20 more counties as primary natural disaster areas. That brings the total to 146 counties. Georgia only has 159.
Also on Monday, state officials issued a “Level 1” drought declaration. The AJC’s Drew Kann reports it’s “the first lever Georgia can pull in response to a drought.” Georgia hasn’t placed limits on water uses in a decade. But this is the first step in that direction.
Meanwhile, wildfires continue to burn in South Georgia. On Tuesday, Kemp will travel to Clinch and Echols counties to view damage from the Pineland Road fire. He’ll be joined by first lady Marty Kemp; Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb; Georgia State Forester Johnny Sabo; and Gen. Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard.
Listen up
Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, joins the “Politically Georgia” podcast Tuesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
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Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Today in Washington
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a second day at the White House, including a state dinner.
King Charles will address a joint session of Congress.
The Senate will vote on more Trump nominations and could begin the process for approving a three-year extension of the foreign surveillance law.
Fire response: Pray
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock prays with first responders as he visits Brantley County to survey damage from wildfires on Monday. (Courtesy of the office of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock)
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was in Brantley County on Monday night to tour the damage caused by multiple wildfires that continue to spread in the drought-stricken area.
The senator, who is also the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, paused at one point to pray with first responders on the scene. He later said he plans to work in Washington to secure disaster recovery funds and grants to help the state prepare for and respond to wildfires in the future.
“Georgians who have lost their homes need to know that the folks who are elected to represent them haven’t forgotten about them, that we’re thinking about them and doing everything we can in Washington to deliver resources,” Warnock said.
The wildfires are burning as Georgia experiences its worst drought since 2007.
Shoutouts
State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, attended budget hearings at the Georgia Capitol in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Today’s birthday:
State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun.
Transition:
Megan Mercer is joining Dentons as a lobbyist. She is a former aide to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and last year was named a rising star lobbyist by James magazine.
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Before you go
Britain’s King Charles III (left) and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the White House on Monday. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.