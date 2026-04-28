Metro Atlanta Atlanta council president wants a city car and driver for official business A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know from Atlanta City Hall. City Council President Marci Collier Overstreet speaks during inauguration day ceremony at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Shaddi Abusaid 1 hour ago Share

Atlanta City Council President Marci Collier Overstreet says she would prefer to be driven to and from meetings and other events in which she represents the city in her official capacity. But whether that’s the best use of taxpayer resources could prove to be a sticking point with some Council members.

A resolution introduced by Council member Jason Winston would task the Department of Public Works and the city’s finance department with designating a vehicle and funding for Overstreet’s “portal-to-portal transportation.” Overstreet said Monday that she isn’t looking to be “chauffeured,” and isn’t seeking any sort of protective detail. But she said having a driver take her to and from council meetings, and other events she attends in her official role would make life easier. “I do feel there’s a need for me to have help with my transportation,” Overstreet said, noting a car and driver would allow her to “transfer from one event to another more smoothly.” Winston, who brought the resolution on Overstreet’s behalf, said it came about after a series of conversations with the council president.

Not everyone thinks it’s a great idea, especially with budget season just around the corner.

“We need to be thoughtful about how we’re spending our tax dollars,” said Council member Kelsea Bond. “To me, that seems like an unnecessary expense that would be hard to justify.” Bond doesn’t own a car, preferring to ride a bike or take public transit to city functions. “If I’m able to get to community events on my bike or MARTA I think all council members should be able to at the very least drive themselves,” Bond said. Overstreet, however, said she’s getting invited to a growing number of events since becoming council president at the start of the year. Having a driver would help ensure she’s on time and alleviate the constant struggle to find parking, she said. “I’m not asking for executive protection,” she said. “I don’t want anyone sitting outside my house, I don’t want anyone following me around. None of that.”

As second-in-command, Overstreet said she could benefit from a little “transportation help,” especially when trying to attend back-to-back events. The resolution will likely be debated during Wednesday’s finance committee meeting. 404 Day review Weeks after 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was shot and killed at Piedmont Park, city officials are planning an emergency review of Atlanta’s 404 Day celebration. Tianah Robinson, 16, was killed after gunfire erupted inside Piedmont Park, authorities said. The teen was shot after 404 Day activities in the park on April 4, 2026. (Photo from GoFundMe) Introduced by Council member Andrea Boone, the “comprehensive review” would look at the planning and coordination of this year’s event. That includes issues such as public safety preparedness, traffic, crowd control, transportation, pedestrian safety and other topics.

“I can only think that every year it’s going to get bigger and bigger,” Boone said Monday, calling it a strain on surrounding neighborhoods. “There’s got to be a better way to celebrate without it impacting public safety.” Boone said the goal is to examine what went wrong and make improvements to the city’s 404 Day events ahead of next year. The girl was visiting the bustling park when gunfire erupted April 4, killing the Clayton County teen and injuring another 15-year-old on what was supposed to be a celebratory day in Atlanta. Atlanta police said neither Robinson nor the other teen were the intended targets of the shooting, which they said occurred at least an hour after 404 Day events wrapped for the evening. Speaking at an Atlanta Press Club event Friday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said “a dumb decision by some other teens” led to the tragic loss of life.

“Tianah Robinson’s life mattered,” the mayor told a roomful of reporters when asked about his administration’s ongoing efforts to curb youth violence. Authorities released surveillance photos of “persons of interest” in the shooting but police have not announced any arrests in the case. Mayor Andre Dickens delivers remarks during a celebration of life for Tianah Robinson at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The 16-year-old was killed during a shooting at Piedmont Park following 404 Day celebrations. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Dickens was among those who spoke at the Riverdale girl’s funeral. The other 15-year-old, who lives in Gwinnett County, was shot in the shoulder, authorities said. She was taken to the hospital and later released.