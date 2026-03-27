Metro Atlanta Driving Saturday? ‘No Kings’ protests could back up traffic in some spots. The largest demonstration is expected to be a march to the Georgia state Capitol. Several other events are planned throughout metro Atlanta. Demonstrators hold signs during a “No Kings” march in Atlanta in October. Thousands marched to the Georgia State Capitol to protest the Trump administration. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

By Caroline Silva 54 minutes ago Share

With large “No Kings” protests sweeping the nation Saturday, some Georgia demonstrations may disrupt traffic. More than a dozen events are scheduled within metro Atlanta, and at least five will take place inside I-285.

During the first round of “No Kings” rallies in June, about 10,000 people across the city of Atlanta mobilized against the Trump administration and its immigration enforcement policies. In the second round, about 5,000 people registered for an Atlanta rally and march. Atlanta police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email Thursday they are aware of the gatherings and will be monitoring them. “Atlanta has a deep and rich history of public demonstration as a force for positive change, and this event will continue that legacy. The Atlanta Police Department remains steadfast in our duty to safeguard the constitutional rights of all, including the right to protest and assemble peacefully,” a department spokesperson said. Police will work “alongside our community to ensure Atlanta remains a place where voices can be heard safely and respectfully,” the statement said.

A main Atlanta-area protest will begin with a 10 a.m. rally at the Memorial Drive Greenway on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A march to the Georgia State Capitol will follow before demonstrators return to the greenway. Organizers plan for participants to disperse around 1 p.m.

The Capitol is less than a mile from the greenway and only requires a short stroll along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Protesters plan to walk around the building, which may also impede traffic along Capitol Avenue, Capitol Square and Washington Street. Memorial Drive and Martin Street may also be blocked at times. Demonstrators lined the streets with signs during a “No Kings” march in Atlanta in October 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) In the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, organizers will gather at the intersection of North Highland and Virginia avenues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No march appears to be scheduled, but parts of the intersection may see increased foot traffic in the already busy commercial district. Atlanta police confirmed to the AJC additional officers have been reassigned to maintain an increased presence. The department is coordinating with local, state and federal agencies. Specific deployment locations were not provided. “The Atlanta Police Department asks all participants to exercise their rights responsibly by remaining peaceful and complying with all applicable laws and lawful orders. Our officers will remain present to support public safety and protect the rights of everyone in our community, and we appreciate the cooperation of all who choose to make their voices heard in a lawful and constructive manner,” a department spokesperson said.

A large march also will occur in DeKalb County between 3-6 p.m. Protesters will gather at the Northlake Festival Shopping Center before crossing several busy streets. Henderson Mill Road, Lavista Road, Northlake Parkway, Parkland Drive and Briarcliff Road may be blocked at times. In Cobb County, just inside I-285 near Cumberland Mall, a gathering is planned on Cobb and Galleria parkways between the mall and the Galleria Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cobb Parkway is a busy stretch, and traffic disruptions could occur while the protest is underway, though no march appears to be planned. Near the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and City Springs Theatre, a protest is planned from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on a grassy area. Still, traffic may slow down along Galambos Way, Blue Stone Road and Mount Vernon Road. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke during a “No Kings” rally at the Atlanta Civic Center in October 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Back in October, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and two-time gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke at a rally at the Civic Center in Atlanta. As demonstrators marched to the state Capitol after the rally, many wore costumes such as inflatable lobsters, pink pigs and even a shark.