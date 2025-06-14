“I’m here in Chamblee where the authorities are trying to hold back the protest which is turning a bit violent,” Guevara said in Spanish during a livestream, which has racked up over one million views on Facebook. He could be seen wearing a helmet and a vest that identified him as press.

“Don’t touch me,” Guevara later tells a police officer in the video as the feed cuts off.

Later, amid glitches in the video, Guevara can be hearing saying, “Officer, officer, I’m with the media.” Moments later, the video shows Guevara had been brought to the ground.

Online police records show Guevara was booked into DeKalb County Jail at 4:49 p.m. with a charge of “obstruction of law enforcement officers” and a charge of “pedestrian walking on or along” a roadway.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the firm of Diaz & Gaeta Law, which represents Guevara, said it was “taking all measures to defend Mr. Guevara and protect freedom of speech as provided by the First Amendment.”

“It has come to our understanding that the reporter Mario Guevara was arrested recently … for merely videotaping the protests today.”

At least seven other people were arrested at the site of the DeKalb protest, county leaders confirmed Saturday evening.