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A.M. ATL: ICE at the airport

Plus: FBI raid, student debt
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2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! I only have one gripe with farmers markets: It’s choice paralysis overload. I roll up to a farmers market, black out and when I come to, I have little containers of artisan cheese, locally-grown kohlrabi, peppers I can’t identify, two jars of fancy preserves and no plan for how to use them all.

Will that stop me? Absolutely not. Here’s your 2026 guide to farmers markets around Atlanta so you can get cookin’.

Let’s get to it.

ICE IS COMING TO THE AIRPORT TODAY

Early morning travelers waited in long lines extending to the baggage claim area at Atlanta's airport over the weekend. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Early morning travelers waited in long lines extending to the baggage claim area at Atlanta's airport over the weekend. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees will report to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport starting today to fill in for Transportation Security Administration officers as the partial government shutdown continues.

They’re not supposed to apprehend immigrants, but ...

🔎 READ MORE: Details from Mayor Andre Dickens

Another nightmare weekend at the airport

Will ICE agents help alleviate hourslong waits, or will their presence cause more chaos? The AJC is covering the situation from every angle. Keep up to date here.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

FULTON’S MISSING ELECTION BOXES WEREN’T ACTUALLY MISSING

Boxes of election records not seized by the FBI during its January raid remain locked in a cage at the Fulton County Clerk's Warehouse behind the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Boxes of election records not seized by the FBI during its January raid remain locked in a cage at the Fulton County Clerk's Warehouse behind the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

When the FBI raided Fulton County’s elections offices earlier this year, FBI officials said they grabbed 653 boxes.

Nope, the FBI just didn’t pick them up.

🔎 READ MORE: The latest in a long line of GA election conspiracies

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💵 Why do Georgia politicians keep sending citizens money? Not that we’re complaining, but the yearslong drive to return money to taxpayers has reached a new level for two reasons: One, affordability is a huge political issue as everything gets more expensive. Two, it’s an election year.

🍎 A Georgia food pantry extended its services to TSA agents this weekend. The King’s Table at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a free food distribution event featuring fresh produce, meat and shelf-stable items, welcoming officers and their families who may need extra support during the shutdown.

CHEF JOSE ANDRES GETS GA TECH HONOR

Famous chef and humanitarian Jose Andres was honored by Georgia Tech this week with the institute’s Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage.

🔎 READ MORE: More news from the Atlanta food scene

HBCU AWAREFEST ADDRESSES STUDENT DEBT

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin will be a featured performer at the HBCU AwareFest concert Thursday at State Farm Arena. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin will be a featured performer at the HBCU AwareFest concert Thursday at State Farm Arena. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

This week, entertainers, entrepreneurs, educators and other leaders will gather in Atlanta for an event addressing student loans and the affordability crisis at historically Black colleges and universities.

🔎 READ MORE: Who’s involved, how to get involved yourself

NEWS BITES

People are ‘bathing’ in nature to get relief from, well, all of this

Important: Just because it’s called “bathing” doesn’t mean you do it naked.

‘Saturday Night Live UK’ aims to take the comedy hit across the pond

It’s like a reverse “The Office” situation.

Meet Georgia’s oldest candy company

I would commit prosecutable acts for one of their pecan rolls right now.

ON THIS DATE

March 22, 1931

“Working Wives” contest winners are announced The Journal has selected the prize winners on each side of the question, “Can a working wife be loyal to a job and to a home?”

Letter 1: Yes

Through the medium of her extra income, the working wife can equip her house with all modern conveniences and engage capable, trustworthy servants who can adequately take care of her home and family. … Because of increased finances, the working wife’s children have more and better opportunities, and with their father, find constant joy in her pep and snap and interesting, well-informed conversations.

Letter 2: No

Woman, having achieved her economic independence and proved her ability to work side by side with man, now offers to bring in half the living, or more, in addition to caring for her own job. Man therefore is relieved of responsibility, his inspiration dies, his pride is hurt, and his ambition lessened or killed. He learns to depend on the help and income of his too-capable wife. … Truly ‘no man can serve two masters.’”

Yes, it’s the exciting conclusion of “Does lady remember house if job?” A few weeks ago we discussed the impetus for this little exercise, a 1931 deep dive into whether women who work can also take care of their households. I dunno ladies, there’s some ironclad arguments here!

ONE MORE THING

Ironically, these two examples tell us more about men than they do about women. (We won’t even touch the “servants” part.)

Is your guy a delicate flower whose “inspiration dies” and “ambition is lessened or killed” if his partner also has a job, or does he appreciate the “pep and snap” and “well-informed conversations” of a working lady?

Funny, that’s actually the only reason I work: to amuse my husband. It’s also improved my decorating skills, because my Emmy looks great in the library.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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