Food & Dining Georgia Tech gives chef Jose Andres $100K prize; more from Atlanta’s food scene Southern Soul was named the best barbecue restaurant in Georgia by readers of Southern Living. (From left): Jon Riberas, chairman of Gonvarri Steel Industries; Jose Andres, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen; and Angel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech pose at a ceremony honoring Andres with the Ivan Allen Jr. Prize. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)

This week on the Atlanta food scene, several accolades were handed out, a new market was announced at one of the city’s most popular parks, well-known chefs opened new restaurants and more. Influential chef wins Georgia Tech prize Jose Andres, the acclaimed chef and humanitarian, was honored by Georgia Tech this week with the institute’s Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage.

Andres accepted the honor at an event at Georgia Tech on Monday, according to a news release. The Ivan Allen Jr. Prize includes a $100,000 stipend, provided through a grant from the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Foundation. It is awarded to “individuals who, by standing up for moral principles at great personal risk, have made a significant impact on society,” the announcement said. Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera (left) held a fireside chat with chef Jose Andres, the recipient of the 2026 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech) Andres was already a decorated chef when he founded the humanitarian aid organization World Central Kitchen in 2010. The nonprofit specializes in rapidly providing hot meals to people in areas affected by war and natural disasters. “When you go to many situations — war, hurricanes, or other disasters — you realize that food and water are one of the most important things that you can do for people. It is the very basis of starting to look to the future with hope,” Andres said in a press statement.

“He has turned culinary skill into a weapon against despair, and his unwavering stand for human dignity amid gunfire and rubble demonstrates unparalleled courage. He confronts famine, war, and disaster with unyielding moral conviction — not from an office thousands of miles away from harm, but right at the heart of our most pressing global crises,” Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera said.

Southern Soul Barbeque makes its home in a converted gas station on St. Simons Island. (Ligaya Figueras/AJC) A Georgia barbecue restaurant and local food hall get national recognition In Atlanta, Krog Street Market was nominated as one of the best food halls in the country for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Fans of the food hall can vote for it on the USA Today 10Best website; voting is now open and will continue through April 13. The winners will be announced April 22. In a similarly democratic process, Southern Soul Barbeque was named the best barbecue restaurant in the state by readers of Southern Living. The magazine conducted a third-party survey to determine the best barbecue restaurants in every Southern state, and Southern Soul came out on top in Georgia. The results were released late last week. The first Market in the Park will take place at Grant Park on April 19. (Courtesy of Grant Park Conservancy) Market in the Park coming to Grant Park The Grant Park Conservancy is launching a new monthly event series called Market in the Park next month, according to a news release. The event, beginning on Earth Day (April 19), will bring together food, music and craft vendors one Sunday each month.

The free-to-enter event will feature popular local chefs and pop-ups, like Big Softie making its first market appearance, Sweet Auburn Barbecue and Hermanita from the Tio Lucho’s team. 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-521-0938, gpconservancy.org The Dog Leg at the Painted Pickle in Atlanta's Armour neighborhood. (Courtesy of Painted Hospitality) Painted Pickle adds mini-golf The Painted Pickle in Atlanta’s Armour neighborhood will open a nine-hole miniature golf course called the Dog Leg on Saturday, parent company Painted Hospitality announced this week. The upscale course is less roadside attraction and more country club, according to the announcement, with undulating putting greens and faux sand traps. The mini-golf course is located inside the Compeatery, the warehouse-sized eatertainment venue attached to the Painted Pickle.

279 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-253-1115, paintedpickle.com The exterior of Rosso at the Midtown Promenade shopping center. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Restaurant openings and announcements Rosso, the “red sauce joint” that replaced Alici Oyster Bar in Midtown, will open Wednesday, the restaurant announced on Instagram. 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1000, instagram.com/rossoatl The Cenacle Coffee & Bistro opened in Cumberland on Friday, the restaurant announced on social media.

3100 Cumberland Blvd. SE, Atlanta. 470-899-2050, thecenaclecoffee.com The interior of Que-riosity, the McDonough restaurant from acclaimed chef Todd Richards. (Courtesy of Que-riosity) Que-riosity, the McDonough “barbecue-influenced” restaurant from chef Todd Richards, debuted this week, according to a news release. Richards is also the executive chef of the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead hotel and its restaurant, Brassica. 1931 Jonesboro Road, McDonough. 470-878-1060, que-riosity.com RELATED Umi announces second location opening in New York City Restaurant closings Hudson Grille has closed in Little Five Points, leaving a large vacancy in the neighborhood, Tomorrow’s News Today reported.