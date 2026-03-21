Georgia Tech gives chef Jose Andres $100K prize; more from Atlanta’s food scene
Southern Soul was named the best barbecue restaurant in Georgia by readers of Southern Living.
(From left): Jon Riberas, chairman of Gonvarri Steel Industries; Jose Andres, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen; and Angel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech pose at a ceremony honoring Andres with the Ivan Allen Jr. Prize. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)
This week on the Atlanta food scene, several accolades were handed out, a new market was announced at one of the city’s most popular parks, well-known chefs opened new restaurants and more.
Influential chef wins Georgia Tech prize
Jose Andres, the acclaimed chef and humanitarian, was honored by Georgia Tech this week with the institute’s Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage.
Andres accepted the honor at an event at Georgia Tech on Monday, according to a news release. The Ivan Allen Jr. Prize includes a $100,000 stipend, provided through a grant from the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Foundation. It is awarded to “individuals who, by standing up for moral principles at great personal risk, have made a significant impact on society,” the announcement said.
Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera (left) held a fireside chat with chef Jose Andres, the recipient of the 2026 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)
Andres was already a decorated chef when he founded the humanitarian aid organization World Central Kitchen in 2010. The nonprofit specializes in rapidly providing hot meals to people in areas affected by war and natural disasters.
“When you go to many situations — war, hurricanes, or other disasters — you realize that food and water are one of the most important things that you can do for people. It is the very basis of starting to look to the future with hope,” Andres said in a press statement.
“He has turned culinary skill into a weapon against despair, and his unwavering stand for human dignity amid gunfire and rubble demonstrates unparalleled courage. He confronts famine, war, and disaster with unyielding moral conviction — not from an office thousands of miles away from harm, but right at the heart of our most pressing global crises,” Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera said.
Southern Soul Barbeque makes its home in a converted gas station on St. Simons Island. (Ligaya Figueras/AJC)
A Georgia barbecue restaurant and local food hall get national recognition
In Atlanta, Krog Street Market was nominated as one of the best food halls in the country for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Fans of the food hall can vote for it on the USA Today 10Best website; voting is now open and will continue through April 13. The winners will be announced April 22.
In a similarly democratic process, Southern Soul Barbeque was named the best barbecue restaurant in the state by readers of Southern Living. The magazine conducted a third-party survey to determine the best barbecue restaurants in every Southern state, and Southern Soul came out on top in Georgia. The results were released late last week.
The first Market in the Park will take place at Grant Park on April 19. (Courtesy of Grant Park Conservancy)
Market in the Park coming to Grant Park
The Grant Park Conservancy is launching a new monthly event series called Market in the Park next month, according to a news release. The event, beginning on Earth Day (April 19), will bring together food, music and craft vendors one Sunday each month.
The free-to-enter event will feature popular local chefs and pop-ups, like Big Softie making its first market appearance, Sweet Auburn Barbecue and Hermanita from the Tio Lucho’s team.
The Dog Leg at the Painted Pickle in Atlanta's Armour neighborhood. (Courtesy of Painted Hospitality)
Painted Pickle adds mini-golf
The Painted Pickle in Atlanta’s Armour neighborhood will open a nine-hole miniature golf course called the Dog Leg on Saturday, parent company Painted Hospitality announced this week.
The upscale course is less roadside attraction and more country club, according to the announcement, with undulating putting greens and faux sand traps. The mini-golf course is located inside the Compeatery, the warehouse-sized eatertainment venue attached to the Painted Pickle.
The interior of Que-riosity, the McDonough restaurant from acclaimed chef Todd Richards. (Courtesy of Que-riosity)
Que-riosity, the McDonough “barbecue-influenced” restaurant from chef Todd Richards, debuted this week, according to a news release. Richards is also the executive chef of the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead hotel and its restaurant, Brassica.
Sublime Donuts has closed its Brookhaven location, also first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today. The doughnut shop previously cut back its hours, moving away from its signature 24-hour service style. The original 10th Street location, which borders Georgia Tech’s campus, remains open.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.