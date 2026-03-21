Education

HBCU AwareFest brings star power to Atlanta

The week-long event is focused on student loan debt and opportunities to support historically Black colleges and universities.
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin gives the commencement address for Morris Brown College at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta in 2024. He's a featured performer at HBCU AwareFest's concert on Thursday at State Farm Arena. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin gives the commencement address for Morris Brown College at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta in 2024. He's a featured performer at HBCU AwareFest's concert on Thursday at State Farm Arena. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
17 minutes ago

Dozens of entertainers, entrepreneurs, educators and others are gathering in Atlanta over the next few days for a common cause: finding ways to support the country’s historically Black colleges and universities and their students.

The HBCU AwareFest is being held at locations throughout Atlanta. The goal is to address the student loan debt crisis at HBCUs. A 2022 study from the Center for Responsible Lending found HBCU graduates have a debt load 19% higher than peers at non-HBCUs. Georgia is home to 10 HBCUs.

The biggest event is a concert on Thursday at State Farm Arena with scheduled performances by Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire, GloRilla, Kirk Franklin, Coco Jones, Jeezy, Mickey Guyton and others.

Rap star GloRilla, who resides in metro Atlanta, is scheduled to perform at the HBCU AwareFest concert. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2024)
Rap star GloRilla, who resides in metro Atlanta, is scheduled to perform at the HBCU AwareFest concert. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2024)

Other scheduled events include:

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, former NBA superstar and business mogul, will make an appearance at HBCU AwareFest. (Mirtha Donastorg/AJC 2023)
Earvin "Magic" Johnson, former NBA superstar and business mogul, will make an appearance at HBCU AwareFest. (Mirtha Donastorg/AJC 2023)

Georgia’s HBCUs

Jason Arnesto contributed to this article.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

More Stories

The Latest

School board members photo file

FAQ: When will DeKalb make a decision on school closures?

DeKalb school closure plans: Here's the March proposal for each region of the district

DeKalb changes which schools are slated for closure in updated plan

Keep Reading

Tuition costs remain a hurdle for many HBCU students

17m ago

Readers write

DeKalb’s plans for new public safety training center could spark familiar fight

Featured

Long Lines at Atlanta Airport March 19 TSA

At world’s busiest airport, unpaid TSA workers weigh showing up or staying afloat

Georgia monk who lost leg in peace walk takes first steps since crash

Atlanta lawyer’s bond eased ahead of murder retrial