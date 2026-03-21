HBCU AwareFest brings star power to Atlanta

The week-long event is focused on student loan debt and opportunities to support historically Black colleges and universities.
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin gives the commencement address for Morris Brown College at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta in 2024. He's a featured performer at HBCU AwareFest's concert on Thursday at State Farm Arena. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Dozens of entertainers, entrepreneurs, educators and others are gathering in Atlanta over the next few days for a common cause: finding ways to support the country’s historically Black colleges and universities and theirstudents.
Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.
Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.