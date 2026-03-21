HBCU AwareFest brings star power to Atlanta

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin gives the commencement address for Morris Brown College at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta in 2024. He's a featured performer at HBCU AwareFest's concert on Thursday at State Farm Arena. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The week-long event is focused on student loan debt and opportunities to support historically Black colleges and universities.

The week-long event is focused on student loan debt and opportunities to support historically Black colleges and universities.

Dozens of entertainers, entrepreneurs, educators and others are gathering in Atlanta over the next few days for a common cause: finding ways to support the country’s historically Black colleges and universities and their students.

The HBCU AwareFest is being held at locations throughout Atlanta. The goal is to address the student loan debt crisis at HBCUs. A 2022 study from the Center for Responsible Lending found HBCU graduates have a debt load 19% higher than peers at non-HBCUs. Georgia is home to 10 HBCUs.