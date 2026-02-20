Peachtree Road Race updates: The path forward

Hello, Peachtree racers.
We’re starting with big news: After almost a half-century, the annual Peachtree Road Race is getting a new title sponsor and new name.
Change can be daunting, even when we know it’s inevitable, but I’m here to breakdown what this means for our Peachtree community. Aside from noting a meaningful step into a new era, this week we’re also featuring an inspirational athlete spotlight, important Atlanta Track Club updates and invaluable training tips.
Whether you’re a Peachtree pro or first-timer (like me), this newsletter is for you. Let’s figure it out together one mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time.
Northside Hospital is taking over this year as the naming rights partner of the Peachtree, per an announcement Feb. 10 by the ATC.
After 49 years as title sponsor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will continue on as the race’s official media partner. With the sponsorship change comes a new name for this year’s race: the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.
As official media partner, the AJC is proud to continue shining a light on the people and stories that have made this Fourth of July tradition a defining part of our city for generations.
Registration for the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race opens April 1.
The passing of the Peachtree title sponsorship torch brings to mind another iconic event that begins with a similar ritual: the Olympics. This year’s Winter Games have been on nonstop while I train, and watching so many extraordinary athletes do the impossible is wildly motivating. If Elana Meyers Taylor — Douglasville resident, prolific Olympian and mom of two — can win gold in women’s monobob at 41, I can manage one more lap on my favorite trail.
Another source of inspiration for me right now is an email I recently received from longtime Peachtree runner Laura Jones.
How’s that for motivation? Jones closed her email with a reminder to balance workouts with self-care and a note of encouragement: “No matter what, just keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
Jones also shared that one of her go‑to routes is at Stone Mountain Park. “The five-mile loop around the mountain is my favorite training spot for the Peachtree, and I enjoy the walk-up trail as well.”
She added, “I live in Gwinnett, and there are some fabulous parks with walking and running trails.”
Last month, I caught up with the AJC’s Ellen Rolfes, who moved to Atlanta last fall. So far, she said her go-to route is the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail.
Do you have a route you love? Send me an email at nicole.bennett@ajc.com, and I’ll include it in next month’s newsletter.
February is American Heart Month, and few athletes understand the importance of heart health like runners. Fitness trackers — which experts stress should be used for context not as a hard truth about our overall health — are becoming more advanced every day.
And although wearable health tech gives us access to countless metrics, pairing that data with real‑world training for cardiac emergencies is invaluable.
⛑️ According to the American Red Cross, the vast majority of people who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest don’t survive.
⛑️ A bystander can mean better odds. According to the American Red Cross, 37.5% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests were witnessed by a bystander in 2024.
⛑️ Bystanders can dramatically increase a person’s odds of survival by immediately performing CPR, but those odds decrease by around 10% for every minute the individual doesn’t receive that care.
❤️ Find a step-by-step hands‑only CPR guide here, along with a list of CPR classes near you
👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar:
More info and sign-up links here
👟 Other local meetups to check out:
This year’s Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest might be closed for design submissions, but we’ll still need your artistic eye in the weeks ahead.
👕 The top three designs will win a total of $8,700, with first place earning $5,700 — in honor of the 57th running of the race.
👕 The creators behind the second and third place designs will take home $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.
👕 Once the judges have selected the finalists, the public will get its chance to weigh in. From March 9 to April 10, the public can vote for the final design on the AJC App.
👕 The winning design stays under wraps until the first runner crosses the finish line.
The Peachtree finisher's shirt is more than fabric and ink, it's a memory you wear and a story you keep.
One thing that gets me through the toughest workouts: a great playlist. Jones, our featured athlete this month, shared a few of her go-to running songs — “Old School Rules” by Danger Doom and Talib Kweli, Muse’s “Starlight” and Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” (also one of my favorites). 🎵
Between workouts, I hope you’re making space for relaxation — including my personal favorite cool‑down, a good afternoon nap. As we head into the Peachtree’s next chapter together, here’s to embracing change and the road ahead.