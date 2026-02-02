Wellness A life-saving skill everyone can use when it matters most During American Heart Month, experts stress the importance of CPR training that turns bystanders into lifesavers. CPR keeps blood flow active in the patient, increasing their odds of being successfully resuscitated once trained medical help arrives. (Illustration: Broly Su/AJC)

By the time Chamblee Police Department officers reached the Jiffy Lube on Peachtree Boulevard in December, where a father had collapsed, Pablo Santiago was already turning blue. Time was running out. He wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, so the officers leaped into action with chest compressions.

“It’s tough,” Officer Dustin Bulcher told CBS Atlanta, speaking about what it was like performing CPR in that moment. “You know, it looks easy when you’re training a training class, but when it’s real life. It’s…it’s real life.” After performing chest compressions for nearly 15 minutes, Bulcher and his fellow officers finally felt a pulse. Color was beginning to return to Santiago’s face — who had suffered cardiac arrest. His life was saved. “The doctor told me that only people who are in the right place at the right time are able to survive something like this,” Santiago later told Bulcher over FaceTime, as reported by CBS Atlanta. “The possibilities of surviving are minimal. If you don’t have the right people.” RELATED Woodstock teacher’s classroom heart attack changed his life In truth, a vast majority of people that experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest don’t survive. According to the American Red Cross, approximately 90% of them die. Immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can triple a person’s odds of survival.

In honor of American Heart Month, here is some information and useful tips on CPR.

A bystander can mean better odds According to the American Red Cross, approximately 37.5% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests were witnessed by a bystander in 2024. Bystanders can dramatically increase a person’s odds of survival by immediately performing CPR, but those odds decrease by around 10% for every minute the individual doesn’t receive that care. RELATED CPR training can help survival rates in Black communities The American Heart Association’s online CPR resources explain that CPR is important because it keeps blood flow active in the patient, increasing their odds of being successfully resuscitated once trained medical help arrives. It’s one of many steps in the association’s Chain of Survival for cardiac arrest patients: Recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system (calling 9-1-1 in the U.S.)

Early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions

Rapid defibrillation

Advanced resuscitation by Emergency Medical Services and other health care providers

Post-cardiac arrest care

Recovery (including additional treatment, observation, rehabilitation, and psychological support) How to perform CPR Immediately call 911 and begin CPR on someone if they are unresponsive, not breathing and their heart has stopped. The American Heart Association suggests hands-only CPR for the general public.