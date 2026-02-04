AJC Peachtree Road Race AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest launches call for submissions This year’s event will be the 57th running of the famed race. A runner holds the T-shirt after finishing the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The T-shirt contest for the 2026 AJC Peachtree Road Race is now open for design submissions. The top three designs will win a total of $8,700, with first place earning $5,700 — in honor of the 57th running of the race — while the creators of the second and third place designs will take home $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. The winning T-shirt design will be printed on the more than 50,000 shirts given to runners as they cross the finish line of the annual 10K, which organizers say is the world’s largest race of its kind.

“The Peachtree finisher’s shirt is more than fabric and ink, it’s a memory you wear and a story you keep,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club, in a press release. RELATED Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race stages second successful event Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 20 via the Atlanta Track Club website. Artists can submit up to three designs and are encouraged to capture the race’s history and significance in their artwork. A panel of judges will determine the winner. Contest rules and requirements can be found online. One new rule for 2026: “All designs must be entirely human-created. Artwork made with or assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) is ineligible,” notes the track club.

Once the judges have selected the finalists, the public will also get its chance to weigh in. From March 9 to April 10, the public can vote for the final design on the AJC App. The winning design will remain a secret until the first runner crosses the finish line in Piedmont Park on race day.