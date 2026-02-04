AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest launches call for submissions
This year’s event will be the 57th running of the famed race.
A runner holds the T-shirt after finishing the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The T-shirt contest for the 2026 AJC Peachtree Road Race is now open for design submissions. The top three designs will win a total of $8,700, with first place earning $5,700 — in honor of the 57th running of the race — while the creators of the second and third place designs will take home $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.
The winning T-shirt design will be printed on the more than 50,000 shirts given to runners as they cross the finish line of the annual 10K, which organizers say is the world’s largest race of its kind.
“The Peachtree finisher’s shirt is more than fabric and ink, it’s a memory you wear and a story you keep,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club, in a press release.
Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 20 via the Atlanta Track Club website. Artists can submit up to three designs and are encouraged to capture the race’s history and significance in their artwork. A panel of judges will determine the winner. Contest rules and requirements can be found online.
One new rule for 2026: “All designs must be entirely human-created. Artwork made with or assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) is ineligible,” notes the track club.
Once the judges have selected the finalists, the public will also get its chance to weigh in. From March 9 to April 10, the public can vote for the final design on the AJC App. The winning design will remain a secret until the first runner crosses the finish line in Piedmont Park on race day.
Last year’s contest drew nearly 400 submissions from artists and graphic designers across 16 states.
The 57th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place on Independence Day, July 4, 2025. Registration opens April 1. Atlanta Track Club Members are guaranteed entry and placement in the first start “waves” (groups A through M). Nonmember registration is granted by lottery, with participants notified of their status in early May.
The race is organized by Atlanta Track Club, a nonprofit committed to creating a healthy Atlanta by inspiring individuals to get active. The club has more than 37,000 members, is the second-largest running organization in the world and plans more than 50 events annually, according to a press release. Club-organized events include the summertime Peachtree Road Race, the new wintertime version, the Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race, and the Publix Atlanta Marathon, among others.
The club is also behind several community initiatives, including the Kilometer Kids youth running program, which exposes children in grades K-5 to running and teaches lessons in goal setting, healthy habits and respect.