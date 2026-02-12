Metro Atlanta Crossing the tide of Peachtree traffic, 1 year later Pradeep Kumar Sood was hit and killed crossing Peachtree Street on Feb. 11, 2025. Puja Jabbour speaks at a press conference called by Propel ATL and Atlanta Families for Safe Streets on the one-year anniversary of her father Pradeep Sood's death in a pedestrian accident, Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

In the year since her father was killed while crossing Peachtree Street, Puja Jabbour has watched countless other people make the same walk, from the AmericasMart to Peachtree Center, that cost Pradeep Kumar Sood his life. When struck, Sood was in a crosswalk where today there is none, the faded stripes having been removed by the city of Atlanta.

And as Jabbour spoke of her father’s life, on the one-year anniversary of his death, pedestrians continued to cross the tide of Peachtree traffic where Sood was hit and killed on Feb. 11, 2025. “It’s a natural crossing,” said Jabbour, whose family still runs a showroom at AmericasMart. “The city needs to respond to people’s natural behavior and natural tendencies.” A man carrying boxes jaywalks across Peachtree Street on Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Sood’s family gathered at the site Wednesday, with pedestrian safety advocates from Propel ATL and Families for Safe Streets. They lobbied for the city to reinstall the crosswalk, a request that’s been echoed by some businesses and City Council members.

Sood’s death reignited a years-long debate over how to improve safety on Peachtree Street. During a 2021 pilot program, the city narrowed traffic to two lanes and painted the crosswalk at 225 Peachtree St.

It opened back up to four lanes after a complaint. But the crosswalk remained, paint fading. After Sood’s death, city crews painted it over, saying it was part of a previously scheduled plan to resurface downtown roads. There was no timeline for safety improvements. In June, Atlanta City Council members passed a resolution seeking the crosswalk’s restoration. There have been few updates since. Jabbour said her family doesn’t understand the delay and that they want the crosswalk reestablished so no one else is hurt. She said if her father’s death can save a life, “then his life continues to carry meaning beyond my grief.” An Atlanta Department of Transportation spokesperson said Wednesday that safety improvements are tentatively scheduled to begin in fall 2026. There will be public engagement sessions in advance of that work.

He did not elaborate on what improvements are planned. Rebecca Serna, Propel ATL’s executive director, said there shouldn’t be further delay. “The solution here is not hypothetical. We’re not wondering what to do,” Serna said at the gathering with family and advocates. “We need a safe, raised crosswalk. “The only remaining question is when.” RELATED The cost of speeding in Atlanta: Death, injury, destruction Executive Director of Propel ATL Rebecca Serna speaks at a press conference called by Propel ATL and Atlanta Families for Safe Streets on the one year anniversary of Pradeep Sood's death in a pedestrian accident. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)