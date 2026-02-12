Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Celebrate Lunar New Year at two events and enjoy the acts at Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus. Stone Mountain Park’s annual Lunar New Year Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14-15 and includes cultural elements and a special Drone and Light Show. (2025 photo by Ben Gray for the AJC)

Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in Atlanta? Lunar New Year events are taking place at Stone Mountain Park, which includes a special drone and light show, and at Plaza Las Americas, which hosts a Chinese Dragon Dance and traditional food and entertainment. Dad’s Garage offers improv comedy that’s kid friendly. And Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus comes to North Point Mall in Alpharetta. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Finally, Friday Love lives at Oakland Cemetery with activities such as a guided tour that takes visitors to grave sites to learn around their love stories. Kids will be able to make a heart-shaped suncatcher to take home. 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Free admission with select activities requiring tickets. Oakland Cemetery Visitor Center, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta. 404-549-8932. Orchid Daze: Living Canvas, the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s celebration of the vibrant plants and blooms, opens on Friday, Feb. 14 and continues until Sunday, April 12. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden)

The Atlanta Botanical Garden opens its annual celebration of orchids, which transforms the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center into three modernist galleries with vibrant orchid hybrids and culminates in a display of its permanent collection of species orchids. Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, April 12. $24.95-$34.95. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater The acclaimed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre to perform new works along with cherished audience favorites. Continuing Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15. $51.25-$110. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Adventure Playhouse Dad’s Garage improv comedy troupe hosts a fun, improvised show that’s designed for kids to enjoy. 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, continuing on Saturdays through March 7. $15. Dad’s Garage, 566 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141. Valentine’s Dance Dress your best and join friends and family for an evening of music, dancing, festive decor and a dinner buffet in Kennesaw.

6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. $18 per person. Ben Robertson Community Center Banquet Hall, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714. Saturday Family Fun: Winter Olympics at West Cobb Also in Kennesaw, participate in West Cobb Regional Library’s versions of Olympic sports including curling, ski jumping and figure skating. A love of fun is the only requirement. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Free. West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw. 770-499-4485. Sing along to songs from every era during Swift Nation: A Taylor Swift Tribute at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta on Friday, Feb. 13. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Nation)

Swift Nation: A Taylor Swift Tribute Sing along to songs from every era of Taylor Swift’s career as performed by Taylor Nation, a high-energy tribute band. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. $43.20-$88. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. Lunar New Year Festival Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Stone Mountain’s Lunar New Year Festival with a special drone and light show with new fire drones, a lighted parade, craft activities, entertainment and other cultural elements.

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15, continuing on Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, March 1. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686. Great Backyard Bird Count Visit the Dunwoody Nature Center for a guided bird walk timed to the Great Backyard Bird Count, an annual global community science event. Your observations will be submitted to the official count. 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus brings more than 60 performers to its shows at North Point Mall in Alpharetta, continuing Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, plus additional dates. (Photo courtesy of Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus)

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, which has entertained audiences for nearly a century, features 60-plus performers, a five-ring layout and concert-style lights and sound. Continuing Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, plus additional dates. $23.27 and up. One free kids ticket with every adult ticket. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636. “Fools” by Neil Simon See an Arcadia Theater production of Neil Simon’s farcical play about a town that has been cursed with chronic stupidity and one man whose job it is to break the curse.

Continuing Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15. $22.13-$24.76. Alpharetta Arts Center, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 678-250-8678. Art & Soul Kids and Family Day This day of fun, performances and activities — part of the Roswell Roots community-wide festival that celebrates Black History Month — includes interactive experiences along with two stage shows. “The Rhythm of Story: Africa to America” features Atlanta storyteller Mama Koku and master drummer Omelika Kuumba bringing African folktales and Black history to life. “Blacktop Playground Improv for Kids,” which has credits on BET, HBO and Comedy Central, turns kids’ suggestions into comedy. 9:30 a.m. “The Rhythm of Story: Africa to America” and 11:30 a.m. “Blacktop Playground Improv for Kids,” Saturday, Feb. 14. $9. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232. Vienna Boys Choir: “Strauss Forever”

The Vienna Boys Choir presents a program celebrating the “Waltz King,” Johann Strauss II. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. $50-$88, students $25 with ID. Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022. Chinese New Year Celebration Celebrate Chinese New Year at Plaza Las Americas in Lilburn with a Chinese Dragon Dance, traditional food and entertainment and more. 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. Free. Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn. 404-838-6740.