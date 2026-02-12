15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Celebrate Lunar New Year at two events and enjoy the acts at Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus.
Stone Mountain Park’s annual Lunar New Year Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14-15 and includes cultural elements and a special Drone and Light Show.
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
7 minutes ago
Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in Atlanta? Lunar New Year events are taking place at Stone Mountain Park, which includes a special drone and light show, and at Plaza Las Americas, which hosts a Chinese Dragon Dance and traditional food and entertainment. Dad’s Garage offers improv comedy that’s kid friendly. And Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus comes to North Point Mall in Alpharetta.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Love lives at Oakland Cemetery with activities such as a guided tour that takes visitors to grave sites to learn around their love stories. Kids will be able to make a heart-shaped suncatcher to take home.
5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Free admission with select activities requiring tickets. Oakland Cemetery Visitor Center, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta. 404-549-8932.
Orchid Daze: Living Canvas, the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s celebration of the vibrant plants and blooms, opens on Friday, Feb. 14 and continues until Sunday, April 12.
The Atlanta Botanical Garden opens its annual celebration of orchids, which transforms the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center into three modernist galleries with vibrant orchid hybrids and culminates in a display of its permanent collection of species orchids.
Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, April 12. $24.95-$34.95. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859.
Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Stone Mountain’s Lunar New Year Festival with a special drone and light show with new fire drones, a lighted parade, craft activities, entertainment and other cultural elements.
4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15, continuing on Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, March 1. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.
Visit the Dunwoody Nature Center for a guided bird walk timed to the Great Backyard Bird Count, an annual global community science event. Your observations will be submitted to the official count.
9-10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus brings more than 60 performers to its shows at North Point Mall in Alpharetta, continuing Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, plus additional dates.
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, which has entertained audiences for nearly a century, features 60-plus performers, a five-ring layout and concert-style lights and sound.
Continuing Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, plus additional dates. $23.27 and up. One free kids ticket with every adult ticket. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636.
This day of fun, performances and activities — part of the Roswell Roots community-wide festival that celebrates Black History Month — includes interactive experiences along with two stage shows. “The Rhythm of Story: Africa to America” features Atlanta storyteller Mama Koku and master drummer Omelika Kuumba bringing African folktales and Black history to life. “Blacktop Playground Improv for Kids,” which has credits on BET, HBO and Comedy Central, turns kids’ suggestions into comedy.
9:30 a.m. “The Rhythm of Story: Africa to America” and 11:30 a.m. “Blacktop Playground Improv for Kids,” Saturday, Feb. 14. $9. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.