A.M. ATL: ICE on the coast

ATLANTA’S DIVERSION CENTER ISN’T DELIVERING
Mayor Andre Dickens shoots video of the bunk area following a ceremony to open Atlanta's Center for Diversion and Services in October 2024.
Atlanta’s Center for Diversion and Services is designed to keep low-level offenders struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues out of the controversial Fulton County Jail, where overpopulation and inhumane conditions have attracted national criticism.
As the AJC’s Riley Bunch notes, everyone agrees the city needs a diversion center. That’s not the issue. It keeps the prison population down and is a healthy alternative to further police involvement.
Unfortunately, it’s not working like leaders intended.
The center has the capacity to treat about 40 people a day, which could add up to about 14,000 a year.
Since it opened, it’s only treated about three people a day — about 1,400 in total and 200 this year.
Who’s to blame?
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says the Atlanta Police Department and other local law enforcement should divert more people.
The APD says the criteria for admitting people to the center are too strict, but police have been working on increasing diversions.
Whatever happens, advocates point out the center will be a necessary part of Atlanta’s human rights efforts around this summer’s World Cup.
ICE AGENTS ARE UNDER SCRUTINY. REMINDER: THEY’RE TRAINED RIGHT HERE IN GA
Immigration and Customs Enforcement Special Response Team members demonstrate how they're trained at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.
Conversations about the conduct of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been at a fever pitch for months and won’t subside any time soon.
Since the place that trains them is along our own coast, it’s high time we got acquainted.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, or FLETC, is located near Brunswick. It’s the training hub for 105 federal agencies.
The FLETC is also the base of the Department of Homeland Security’s Surge Operations Training Center, created last fall to train the surge of newly hired ICE agents amassed by the new Trump administration.
The government property started as a World War II Navy base and became what the AJC called in 1976 the “West Point of Law Enforcement.”
The Surge Operations Center has significantly cut back the time it takes to train an ICE agent.
ON THIS DATE
Feb. 26, 1895
Fred Douglass’ remains laid away today. Rochester is in mourning today for Frederick Douglass. The entire city shows in every way the respect in which its former resident is held, and pays tribute to his memory. The train bearing the remains of Douglass reached the city a few minutes late. … Handsome wreaths and other floral tributes sent by sympathetic friends from Washington lay on the coffin. … The procession formed at the city hall at 1:30 o’clock and proceeded to the Central church. … The male quartette sang “Hide Thou Me,” of which Douglass was very fond and which he sang the day before his death.
A lovely write-up. A little strange, though, to think of Frederick Douglass as “Fred.”
ONE MORE THING
“Hide Thou Me” was written by Fanny Crosby, a blind white abolitionist hymn writer so prolific and influential she was posthumously enshrined in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The song borrows lines and imagery from “There is a Balm in Gilead,” an iconic African American spiritual (as well as from “Rock of Ages,” by Augustus Toplady — an English animal welfare advocate who’s not even close to cracking the Top 3 Silliest Names in Hymn Writing).
In other words, no surprise Frederick Douglass was fond of it.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
