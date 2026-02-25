News

A.M. ATL: ICE on the coast

Plus: Diversion center questions, Braves TV
Morning, y’all! Do you ever wake up and not recognize your face in the mirror? Overnight, your dashing visage has transformed into something more resembling a yeast roll with eyes. I’m not saying lymphatic drainage will help, but I’m not not saying it. If you’re curious, we’ve demystified the trend.

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA’S DIVERSION CENTER ISN’T DELIVERING

Mayor Andre Dickens shoots video of the bunk area following a ceremony to open Atlanta's Center for Diversion and Services in October 2024.
Atlanta’s Center for Diversion and Services is designed to keep low-level offenders struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues out of the controversial Fulton County Jail, where overpopulation and inhumane conditions have attracted national criticism.

As the AJC’s Riley Bunch notes, everyone agrees the city needs a diversion center. That’s not the issue. It keeps the prison population down and is a healthy alternative to further police involvement.

Unfortunately, it’s not working like leaders intended.

Who’s to blame?

Whatever happens, advocates point out the center will be a necessary part of Atlanta’s human rights efforts around this summer’s World Cup.

🔎 READ MORE: What’s next in this critical conversation

ICE AGENTS ARE UNDER SCRUTINY. REMINDER: THEY’RE TRAINED RIGHT HERE IN GA

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Special Response Team members demonstrate how they're trained at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.
Conversations about the conduct of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been at a fever pitch for months and won’t subside any time soon.

Since the place that trains them is along our own coast, it’s high time we got acquainted.

The Surge Operations Center has significantly cut back the time it takes to train an ICE agent.

🔎 READ MORE: The history of the FLETC and recent changes

SOUTH GEORGIA TRIES TO STOP JET FUEL SPILL TROUBLE BEFORE IT STARTS

On Jan. 30, shortly after learning of a jet fuel spill at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the City of Griffin shut off its water intake from the Flint River.

The small city, which sits about 30 river miles south of the airport, depends on the Flint for its drinking water.

🔎 READ MORE: What new water samples revealed and how Griffin plans to prevent this from happening again

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏛️ President Donald Trump gave the longest-ever State of the Union address last night. In over an hour and 47 minutes, he explained how the U.S. is “winning so much.”

📜 Today in “Yeah, definitely feels like something that could do with some legislation around it,” Georgia state senators introduced legislation that would make it a crime for clergy members to sexually exploit people under their spiritual authority.

💰 Warner Bros. Discovery’s determined suitor Paramount raised the price of its takeover offer to $31 per share. That’s likely to spur a fresh bidding war with WBD’s intended merger partner, Netflix.

COMING TO YOU LIVE IN BRAVESVISION

Terry McGuirk (left), chairman of the Atlanta Braves, chats with hitting coach Tim Hyers during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.
The Braves have a new local TV home this season and it’s, er, themselves.

Major League Baseball will now produce broadcasts for almost half the league. Not the Braves, though. It’s going to be more Braves-y than ever!

⚾ READ MORE: What the team wants to bring fans through the broadcast plan

NEWS BITES

Host a ‘Bridgerton’-themed tea party at home with these 8 recipes

You’ll have to supply your own fan-fluttering gossip.

Pinky Cole, K. Michelle officially join ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

We called this all the way back in August.

The Falcons will release veteran QB Kirk Cousins

Fly free, Kirko Chainz. We were not meant to be.

Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes to headline Atlanta’s 2026 Shaky Knees Festival

People worried about aging out of popular music: “Whew, I know who those bands are!”

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 26, 1895

Fred Douglass’ remains laid away today. Rochester is in mourning today for Frederick Douglass. The entire city shows in every way the respect in which its former resident is held, and pays tribute to his memory. The train bearing the remains of Douglass reached the city a few minutes late. … Handsome wreaths and other floral tributes sent by sympathetic friends from Washington lay on the coffin. … The procession formed at the city hall at 1:30 o’clock and proceeded to the Central church. … The male quartette sang “Hide Thou Me,” of which Douglass was very fond and which he sang the day before his death.

A lovely write-up. A little strange, though, to think of Frederick Douglass as “Fred.”

ONE MORE THING

“Hide Thou Me” was written by Fanny Crosby, a blind white abolitionist hymn writer so prolific and influential she was posthumously enshrined in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The song borrows lines and imagery from “There is a Balm in Gilead,” an iconic African American spiritual (as well as from “Rock of Ages,” by Augustus Toplady — an English animal welfare advocate who’s not even close to cracking the Top 3 Silliest Names in Hymn Writing).

In other words, no surprise Frederick Douglass was fond of it.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

