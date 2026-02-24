Food & Dining Host a Bridgerton-themed tea party at home with these 8 recipes Make a Southern-inspired tea party spread with recipes for biscuits, scones, cookies and sweet tea. Learn to make Pineapple Cream Cheese and Pecan sandwiches and Cucumber Mint Tea Sandwiches for a Bridgerton-themed tea party. (Chris Hunt for the AJC/Styling by Juanita Vasquéz)

Dearest gentle reader, As the Ton anxiously awaits the second half of Bridgerton‘s fourth season to debut this weekend, plenty of questions need to find their resolutions. Will the rakish Benedict Bridgerton find his perfect match? Will Michaela’s return drive a wedge between Francesca and John? And perhaps most pressing for fans of the books, how far will the show stray from its source material?

One question we can answer here, gentle reader, is what you might serve at a tea party of your own. If the Bridgertons can sit around enjoying cups of tea and plates of treats, shouldn’t we, too, have some fun? Let’s prepare for the season finale than with a gathering fit for Atlanta society, featuring a Southern twist on the menu, of course. Don your tailcoats and gowns and build your own Bridgerton-worthy tea party with these eight recipes, ranging from bite-sized sandwiches to tea-inspired cookies. RELATED Afternoon tea recommendations from an Atlanta tea expert Guava Upside-Down Tea from By George By George’s Guava Upside Down Tea (Courtesy of M-Squared PR) While most tea parties on Bridgerton often feature ceramic pots of fragrant tea, consider adding some pizazz with this tea-based drink from the menu of By George. It features fruity flavors like guava nectar and pineapple paired with the cozy additions of cinnamon and orange. While it’s traditionally nonalcoholic, party-goers can make it boozy with tequila or gin. Get the recipe for Guava Upside-Down Tea.

Iced Sweet Tea from Mary Mac’s Tea Room Mary Mac’s Tea Room Sweet Iced Tea. (Chris Hunt for the AJC/Styling by Matt Thompson)

It’s not a true Southern tea party without a pitcher of iced tea. Mary Mac’s, the iconic Atlanta tea room, shares the secret behind their famous iced tea — plenty of sugar! Employee Michael Fuhrman said, “Ours is the sweetest sweet tea that I’ve tasted.” Get the recipe for Mary Mac’s Iced Sweet Tea. Chocolate Strawberry Buttermilk Scones Chocolate Strawberry Buttermilk Scones. (Sarah Dodge for the AJC) There’s nothing more British than a scone, and in this recipe, baker Sarah Dodge of Colette Bread and Bakeshop walks our gentle readers through the process of making this flavorful, crumbly pastry. The key is using a combination of high-quality fats, including good butter, buttermilk and heavy cream. Dodge also warns against overworking the dough, because nobody likes a tough scone. Get the recipe for Chocolate Strawberry Buttermilk Scones.

Buttermilk Biscuits from the Bomb Biscuit Co. Part of what makes Fellowship Hall Biscuits stand out is the use of evaporated milk as "an enriching agent." (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee) If the English have scones, Southerners must have biscuits, and there’s no Atlantan more qualified to proffer biscuit recipes than chef Erika Council of Bomb Biscuit Co. Replace the scones for one of these biscuits, or go crazy with the carbs and add both to your spread. Get the recipe for Erika Council’s biscuits. Lemon Curd and Almond-Flavored Whipped Cream from Tea Leaves and Thyme Pair your scones or biscuits with homemade Lemon Curd and Almond-Flavored Whipped Cream. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Scones are traditionally served with clotted cream and jam, but former Woodstock restaurant Tea Leaves and Thyme used to serve theirs with a lemon curd and almond-flavored whipped cream. These recipes are surprisingly simple and can be made quickly to pair alongside scones or even biscuits.

Get the recipes for Lemon Curd and Almond-Flavored Whipped Cream. Tea cookies Tea with Brown Butter Masala Chai cookie (heart shaped), Brown Butter Black Sesame cookie (oval with white icing) and a Tahini Honey Orange cookie (seeds on top). (Chris Hunt for the AJC/ Food styling by Deklah Polansky) A big part of the fun of a tea party comes from the dainty finger foods, like a selection of bite-sized cookies. These three recipes from Deklah Polansky, with tea recommendations from Poorvi Chordia, are specially designed to pair well with tea — the two women run cookies and tea pop-ups around town, drawing on Polansky’s love of gluten-free baking and Chordia’s experience operating the tea company Herbs & Kettles. Find recipes for Brown Butter-Black Sesame Cookies, Tahini, Honey and Orange Cookies and Masala Chai Cookies. Get three recipes for mini cookies. Tea Sandwiches Smoked Salmon and Homemade Boursin with watercress (or arugula) sandwiches (bottom left), and Deviled Egg Salad sandwich (bottom right). (Chris Hunt for the AJC/Styling by Calavino Donati and Doria Roberts)