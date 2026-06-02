Business Atlanta council members push blight tax for Dewberry’s skeletal Midtown tower Blight taxes are often used to encourage redevelopment of abandoned residences, but they can also be applied to commercial properties. The Campanile building, a well-known Midtown construction site, has remained incomplete for years. Local residents are unhappy with the slow progress, and some city officials have taken notice. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Savannah Sicurella and Zachary Hansen 33 minutes ago Share

Could a tax increase prod a famed Atlanta developer to finish his skeletal office tower that’s loomed lonesome for years over Midtown? Atlanta City Council members have proposed a resolution requesting the city impose a tax increase on owners of neglected properties contributing to blight, in what is the latest step to enforce action on the Campanile tower at 1155 Peachtree Street NE.

The measure, introduced by District 2 Councilmember Kelsea Bond at Monday’s council meeting, calls upon the city to use the processes outlined in a 2024 ordinance that authorized a blight tax. Through this ordinance, a tax equivalent to 25 times the current city general operating levy millage rate can be applied to properties that remain in a blighted condition for an extended amount of time. More than $440,000 in city, county and school taxes and fees were paid on the property in 2025, of which $91,624.19 was paid in the city of Atlanta’s general operating taxes. A blight penalty could increase the city general tax bill on the property from more than $91,000 to nearly $2.3 million. Blight taxes are often used for abandoned residences, but they can also be applied to commercial properties that are not the primary residence of one or more people. Bond and co-sponsor, at-large Council member Matt Westmoreland, want the tax applied to 1155 Peachtree. “It is unacceptable and inexplicable to me that this situation has been allowed to fester as long as it has,” Westmoreland told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “And it’s my hope that the property owner will remedy the situation immediately or sell the parcel to someone who will.”

Pedestrians walk past the Campanile building on Peachtree Street NE and 14th Street in Atlanta on May 22, 2026. The building has remained incomplete for years and locals are unhappy with the slow progress. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The measure was referred to the Community Development and Human Resources Committee, as well as the Finance Executive Committee, where it will be up for discussion at a later date. Bond did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Westmoreland said the resolution has eight other cosigners on the council. The building is owned by The Midtowne LLC, which is controlled by developer John Dewberry. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The measure comes two weeks after the city posted a legal notice deeming the Campanile site as unsafe. It’s unclear if Dewberry also faces fines amid the unsafe notice. The project, which began as a dramatic renovation to an aging office building into what Dewberry calls The Midtowne, has sat empty and exposed to the elements for more than five years.

The Campanile building (right center) at 1155 Peachtree St. in Midtown, as seen in 2011, was built in 1987 as BellSouth's headquarters. BellSouth/AT&T moved out in 2007, leaving the tower nearly vacant. Developer John Dewberry bought the building out of distress in 2010 for $36 million. (Stell Simonton for the AJC) Concerns from nearby residents and office workers in the area have been mounting for years. Many have voiced frustration over the cracked sidewalks around the site and the construction crane suspended over the property, calling it an eyesore at a busy corner in one of Atlanta’s most important office districts. A recent petition by Midtown resident Gary Freedman asking for transparency about the condition of the site, inspections of the crane and immediate repair and restoration of surrounding roads and sidewalks, among other demands, has received more than 1,900 signatures. Westmoreland credited a deluge of emails from residents with the resolution’s introduction. “We have probably received at this point well over 400 emails in the last two weeks from Midtown residents and Midtown workers just expressing exasperation with the situation,” he said.

In response to the legal notice, Dewberry’s wife, Jaimie Brown Dewberry, told the AJC late last month the company had received no information or details about what precipitated the warning, noting that the site is secured and locked with no pedestrian openings. She said work has been ongoing, most recently with driving pilings underground to support the building’s planned new floors and podium. The City of Atlanta issued a notice deeming the Campanile site unsafe. (Zachary Hansen/AJC) The construction zone poses “safety concerns, and has for several years, with no end in sight,” according to Bond and Westmoreland’s resolution. It’s unclear whether Dewberry has been contacted by the City Council regarding the introduced resolution. After the legal notice was posted in May, Bond told the AJC that the city likely doesn’t have legal recourse to compel Dewberry to finish the building, but they were exploring options to get progress moving. In 2021, the city’s Office of Buildings filed an abandoned project complaint against the structure, which Dewberry previously said he resolved. “The worst thing we can do is wave our hands and say, ‘Oh, there’s nothing we can actually do about this’ and not even look into it or inquire about what options we do have,” Bond said last month.