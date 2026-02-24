Pinky Cole, K. Michelle officially join ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Georgia Entertainment Scene

The cast of Season 17 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta": (From left) Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Pinky Cole, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, K. Michelle, Shamea Morton Mwangi and Porsha Williams. (Courtesy of Bravo)
As expected, restaurateur Pinky Cole and R&B singer K. Michelle are joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for Season 17 this spring.

Cole, the founder of popular Atlanta-based restaurant chainSlutty Vegan, lost the operation for a brief time when it expanded too quickly, but returned last year to run the business. It currently has six locations in five states, including Jonesboro and Edgewood in metro Atlanta.

She’s married to Derrick Hayes, the founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, another popular Atlanta-based restaurant chain.

K. Michelle was on the cast of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” in its earlier years and had feuds with cast members Rasheeda, Mimi Faust and Karli Redd.

She recently married Dr. Kastan Sims, whom she’s known since they were teens.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which debuted in 2008, returns April 5 on Bravo and the next day on Peacock. It was once the most popular of the “Housewives” franchises, but Salt Lake City and Beverly Hills now get higher ratings.

In fact, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fell to new ratings lows for Season 16. Bravo is hoping the two new cast members can provide the show with fresh buzz.

Pinky Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan, is officially joining "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Six of last year’s full-time cast members are coming back: Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell.

Cynthia Bailey, a former full-time cast member, returns again as a “friend,” which means she provides support but doesn’t really get her own storyline and won’t necessarily appear in every episode.

Kenya Moore was going to be part of the cast last season but was let go after she publicly displayed X-rated images of new cast member Brit Eady.

Eady herself didn’t feel like Bravo protected her in its coverage of the incident and left the show, skipping the reunion episodes. Eady then filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, alleging sexual harassment, defamation and a hostile work environment. The lawsuit is pending.

Pinky Cole (from left), Drew Sidora and Kelli Ferrell at Ferrell's media event Aug. 22, 2025, for the opening of Nana's Chicken & Waffles in Sandy Springs while Bravo cameras rolled on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Bravo provided a teaser summary of what each woman is up to this coming season, which was shot over a span of several months last year.

