The best AJC illustrations of 2025

Here are our favorite illustrations of the year, picked by the visuals team.
(Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza, Philip Robibero | Source: Broly Su, Marcie LaCerte, Philip Robibero)
Broly Su | 6 tips to keep your immune system strong this fall and winter

Atlanta dietitian says the right foods can help your body fight back, plus other ways to fight off sickness.

Broly Su | Ain’t no debate: Outkast is the greatest rap group of all time

André 3000 and Big Boi’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was bound to happen, given their track record.

Broly Su | From UGA player to surgeon: Tips to prevent football injuries

According to an Athens-based orthopedic surgeon, there are ways to reduce injury risks on and off the field.

Marcie LaCerte | The next century of the Atlanta airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reached its centennial in 2025. Leaders are pondering new concourses and more for the world’s busiest airport.

Marcie LaCerte | Middle-class housing crisis worsens and requires urgent action and attention

Home prices have soared, sellers are taking houses off the market, and costs are still rising.

Marcie LaCerte | Whether in Congress or at the Thanksgiving table, dialogue can reduce conflict

The glue that holds any relationship together despite irreconcilable differences is friendship through trust and commitment.

Jessi Esparza | Georgia colleges consider controversial test as option to SAT

Critics say it does not meet industry standards and question its ties to conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation.

Jessi Esparza | 2 Democrats running for Georgia governor talk affordability

State Reps. Ruwa Romman and Derrick Jackson discuss how they’d bring costs down heading into the 2026 election.

Philip Robibero | Why some Atlantans are saying ‘Hello’ again, or for first time, to landlines

Whether it’s a parent restricting a child’s access to social media or a young adult avoiding doom scrolling, a new generation of “dumb” phones is trending.

Philip Robibero | MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t.

In an AJC interview just before he stepped down, former MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said transit planning should operate with a long-range view, unencumbered “by temporal and political influences.”

Philip Robibero | ‘6-7,’ ‘brain rot’ and other phrases parents just don’t understand

If you feel out of the loop, you’re not alone. Gen Alpha’s language is built for the algorithm.

Philip Robibero | A Russian banker spent millions on Atlanta properties, left with little trace

Sergey Khotimskiy invested more than $37 million in Georgia. Then he was sanctioned. There is little record of how his buildings changed hands.

Inauguration Day: Atlanta mayor, council to be sworn in to office

Police ID Uber driver killed in Gwinnett carjacking and teen suspect

The next century of the Atlanta airport

Gunner Stockton fishing with Luke Bryan shows how much has changed for QB

Napheesa Collier will have surgery on both ankles and be sidelined for four to six months

Steelers LB TJ Watt calls dry needling mishap a 'fluke' and hopes to play against Baltimore

The biggest bank based in Georgia has completed an $8.6B merger

Atlanta gets $75M in federal funds for revitalization projects