Making Connections: 100 Years of Flight in Atlanta The next century of the Atlanta airport Hartsfield-Jackson reached its centennial in 2025. Leaders are pondering new concourses and more for the world’s busiest airport. (Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for AJC)

One hundred years ago, when Atlanta built its airport, city leaders had high hopes it would quickly become a top air hub. Already in the airport’s second year, city council debated spending $50,000 on lights to allow overnight flying — to keep ahead of New Orleans and Memphis.

“Atlanta was an air pioneer, but unless we keep pace with the growth of other cities along this line we will fast lose our prestige,” then-city Alderman William Hartsfield warned in a 1926 Atlanta Journal story. That same Hartsfield became mayor. His name was later added to what would become the world’s busiest airport, which did get those lights in 1927. Nearly 300 acres of land with one runway back then has become 4,700 with five. And as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport turns the corner into its next century, today’s leaders are still grappling with how to stay ahead. But in 2026, the competition is global, against the likes of Dubai, London and Tokyo.

“We are 50 years out with our planning … to be able to stay ahead of the curve, be very innovative and modern and not get so far behind that the airport looks like it is behind,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

“We are 50 years out with our planning," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the AJC. A traveler walks through the atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) “We want to be the airport of the now and the future.” So does that mean more airport construction and growth someday? “We’re up to (Concourse) F at this point,” he said. “The alphabet’s got 26 letters in it. ATL can keep going.”

That said, in the coming decades, ideas across the aviation industry could revolutionize travel and change the way people move through airports. New air traffic control technology could improve flight frequency and allow the airport to squeeze in another runway; biometric systems could ease ID and security checks; self-driving cars could reduce the need for parking; flying air taxis could change the way people get to the airport. The pressure for a second Atlanta airport could also ramp up. In the meantime, leaders responsible for the world’s busiest airport are keeping all options on the table when it comes to the next century of its most valuable asset. Loading...

On to 160 million When asked about the next century, Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Ricky Smith, a veteran airport executive, said he isn’t planning by years. He’s paying attention to the ever-climbing projections of passengers. Smith’s team is currently revisiting Atlanta’s 2015 master plan — which lasts until 2030 and an expected 121 million annual passengers. Last year the airport saw 108 million. The new master plan will consider what 160 million passengers might require, Smith said.

“Master plans don’t work well when they’re based on years,” he argued. The existing plan proposes a new Concourse G on the international terminal and satellite Concourses H and I through a Plane Train extension. A new runway could be needed at around 121 million annual passengers, it warns. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's 2015 master plan, which looks ahead to 2030, proposes the need for new concourses if passenger volumes continue to grow. Today's airport officials are re-evaluating that master planning process, looking ahead to 160 million annual passengers. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson) But today’s airport planners are not contemplating an expansion outside the existing fence line, Smith said. Any such expansion would inevitably displace communities and businesses and be costly.

“It’s a daunting challenge, but we’re trying to do everything we can within the fence line,” he said. Unlike other airports that built broad land buffers like Denver or Dulles near Washington, D.C., Atlanta’s airport is “landlocked” by surrounding development. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said there’s plenty of room within its existing footprint. Delta has a major say in what happens at the Atlanta airport, with control over about 80% of passenger volume with its partners. Just look at an airport like New York’s LaGuardia, which has about 700 acres and where Delta just built an entirely new terminal, he said.

“We’re not ready to make those decisions or announcements, but we know the potential exists for growth,” Bastian said at an Atlanta Press Club event where he and Smith spoke. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's 2015 master plan, which looks ahead to 2030, proposed the need for a new runway once passenger volumes reach 121 million. Two of the past proposed locations involve acquiring new land outside of the fence line. But General Manager Ricky Smith says they are not contemplating expanding past the existing footprint in a new master plan underway. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson) “If the time comes where we have to think about a new terminal, we’ll be up for it, and then work hand in glove with the city on it,” Bastian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a separate interview. Once Delta finishes the ongoing expansion of Concourse D in 2029, “it’ll enable us to think what’s next,” he said. Discussions of growth at the Atlanta airport are exciting to many.

But they also aggravate worries left by past airport expansion, which some neighbors felt happened without much consideration for them. “There are a lot of scars,” said Shannon James, CEO of Aerotropolis ATL. Still, as a leading economic development voice for the region around the airport, he considers the question of airport growth to be “a good problem. I’m all for good problems.” He said future conversations about expansion will be different. “I think if we’re going to talk growth, then let’s talk about, yeah, there’s a (return on investment) at the end of the day for Delta. But there has to be (one) for our communities,” he said.

Democratic State Rep. Kim Schofield, who has spent nearly a decade representing communities around the airport, said she is “pro-growth, because it has to happen.” “But I also want to make sure as it’s happening, we’re not erasing our legacy and our community,” she said. “I think there’s not an either/or, but there is an ‘and’ in this next 100 years. There’s and we can do it, and we can be better, and we will be better.” (Left to right) AJC reporter Emma Hurt moderates a conversation with Ricky Smith, General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian at the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) ‘Stuff’s going to break’ Before Atlanta gets to a new runway or more concourses, there’s a lot on the to-do list, General Manager Smith said.

“We’re at a point now where pretty much all of our major amenities, our parking facilities, the restrooms, the concourses, the checkpoints, the baggage facilities — they’re all stretched, and that’s at 108 million passengers,” Smith told the Press Club crowd. Looking ahead to even 125 million passengers, he said, “a lot of stuff’s going to break before we get there.” The Plane Train, escalators and elevators could also struggle to keep up. So could the airport’s information technology infrastructure. “And so we have to really take a serious effort around master planning to determine what all of our facilities need to look like and the costs associated with that,” he said. Bastian agreed that the airport needs upgrades: “I know the mayor feels strongly about this. I feel strongly about this. We need to upgrade and update the amenities and the concessions to make it a much more welcoming environment in the airport.”

In the last century, the Atlanta airport has been almost constantly under construction, making way for passenger growth. New parking capacity has been a recent focus. A section of a new South Terminal parking facility, as seen under construction on Monday, April 21, 2025, is set to open before summer 2026.(Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Outgoing City Council President Doug Shipman said constituents often bring up the physical state of Hartsfield-Jackson compared with some of its gleaming airport peers. People tell him, “‘Gosh, I go to other airports and I see these new things, these interesting things. Have you seen the new LaGuardia terminal? My goodness!’” Meanwhile in Atlanta, he hears complaints that it seems like “we … still have the same concessions that we’ve had for a while,” he said. Indeed, the last broad overhaul of Atlanta’s concessions was in 2012. Several reasons are to blame, including a corruption investigation, contracting issues and COVID-19.