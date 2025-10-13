Why some Atlantans are saying ‘Hello’ again, or for first time, to landlines

Varon isn’t alone. Parents and young adults around Atlanta are adopting landlines and “dumb” phones as they look for a more streamlined, social media-free way to connect with loved ones.

And Seattle-based company Tin Can has found an audience with its landline phones for kids that feature a sleek design and bright colors (there’s also a Flashback model that hearkens back to phones from the ‘80s).

For example, AT&T has sustained steady interest in its amiGO watch , which allows kids to make calls to approved contacts, since its launch in 2024.

Although it may seem like technological advancements are evolving beyond old-fashioned phones — AT&T will eliminate its traditional landline phone service by 2029 — there are modern options that accommodate these stripped-down desires.

Tin Can co-founders (from left) Graeme Davies, Chet Kittleson and Max Blumen on the company's landline phones designed for kids. (Courtesy of Tin Can)

For Varon, the decision to get a landline was driven by stymying her kids’ access to social media and group chats. “Social media sucks up their energy and their attention span,” said Varon. “I want my kids to go out to a restaurant, look the waiter in the eye, and order off of the menu and have a conversation with an adult and be able to sit at a table throughout a meal without relying on some sort of technology to be able to get through that.”

Her concern is understandable: In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning about the harmful effects of social media on teens’ mental health. The following year, the American Psychological Association released a similar advisory.

Her daughter still prefers to video chat with friends in the presence of Varon, but both kids have enjoyed catching up with their grandparents on the landline. She hopes that changes, however.

