Politics 2 Democrats running for Georgia governor talk affordability State Reps. Ruwa Romman and Derrick Jackson discuss how they’d bring costs down heading into the 2026 election. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Natalie Mendenhall Updated 1 hour ago link copied

Now that the 2025 elections are mostly over, the races for 2026 really heat up. And in Georgia the race for governor looms large. Democratic state Reps. Ruwa Romman and Derrick Jackson talked to journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy about their campaigns on Tuesday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Romman argues her campaign sparked the election’s affordability debate. RELATED He once praised Ossoff. Now, ex-VFW leader is backing Collins for US Senate. The Duluth Democrat outlines her plans for expanding Medicaid, raising the minimum wage, reforming tax credits, and pushing corporations to “pay their fair share” as Georgians struggle with rising costs. Rep. Ruwa Romman (D-Duluth) meets with journalists at Shibam Coffee in Alpharetta on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) “We actually are already in the field door knocking … talking directly to voters who have been sharing with us how they have been struggling with bills going up,” she says.

Jackson says his military and corporate background uniquely qualify him to lead the state.

On the question of affordability, Jackson says that if elected, he plans to create state income tax exemptions for nurses, teachers, and seniors over 65. He also would aim to raise the minimum wage significantly. State Rep. Derrick Jackson (center) is the latest in a growing field of Democrats running for governor of Georgia in 2026. (Bob Andres/AJC/TNS) The Tyrone Democrat criticized the inaction of past leaders on affordability, taking a swipe at Geoff Duncan, the state’s former Republican lieutenant governor who is now running for governor as a Democrat. RELATED Ex-Republican Geoff Duncan courts Democrats in his home district “When he had the opportunity as lieutenant governor, he did nothing about it,” says Jackson.