2 Democrats running for Georgia governor talk affordability

The Duluth Democrat outlines her plans for expanding Medicaid, raising the minimum wage, reforming tax credits, and pushing corporations to “pay their fair share” as Georgians struggle with rising costs.
Rep. Ruwa Romman (D-Duluth) meets with journalists at Shibam Coffee in Alpharetta on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
“We actually are already in the field door knocking … talking directly to voters who have been sharing with us how they have been struggling with bills going up,” she says.
Jackson says his military and corporate background uniquely qualify him to lead the state.
On the question of affordability, Jackson says that if elected, he plans to create state income tax exemptions for nurses, teachers, and seniors over 65. He also would aim to raise the minimum wage significantly.
State Rep. Derrick Jackson (center) is the latest in a growing field of Democrats running for governor of Georgia in 2026. (Bob Andres/AJC/TNS)
The Tyrone Democrat criticized the inaction of past leaders on affordability, taking a swipe at Geoff Duncan, the state’s former Republican lieutenant governor who is now running for governor as a Democrat.
“When he had the opportunity as lieutenant governor, he did nothing about it,” says Jackson.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.