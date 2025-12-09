Opinion Middle-class housing crisis worsens and requires urgent action and attention Home prices have soared, sellers are taking houses off the market and costs are still rising. (Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for AJC)

Affordability is the buzzword driving politics today and while there’s a lot of talk about the problem, there’s a greater need for urgent action, especially on housing. For metro Atlanta residents, affordable housing is the top concern for them.

An annual survey released in October from the Atlanta Regional Commission shared this insight, and the angst over the availability and accessibility of housing is growing. That’s because the problem no longer affects a particular segment of society. Increasingly, middle-class Americans are struggling to afford the rent or to buy a home - and selling a home has become harder in a time of economic uncertainty: the impact of on-again-off-again tariffs, high interest rates and the rising cost of living. RELATED Atlanta hasn’t stopped growing. But its momentum is at risk. The latter has implications for empty-nesters trying to downsize or young families needing more space to grow. Housing prices have skyrocketed The administration of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who chairs the ARC board, is well on its way of its goal to preserve or build 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030. The administration of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who chairs the ARC board, is well on its way of its goal to preserve or build 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.

Those efforts on serving low-income and homeless residents are commendable, but just as much attention at the local, regional, state and federal levels must keep the American Dream alive for the middle class. In September, the National Housing Conference, a Washington, D.C.-based coalition of affordable housing leaders, released a report called “Priced Out: When a good job isn’t enough,” The report identified three findings affecting metropolitan areas across the U.S.: Those efforts on serving low-income and homeless residents are commendable, but just as much attention at the local, regional, state and federal levels must keep the American Dream alive for the middle class. In September, the National Housing Conference, a Washington, D.C.-based coalition of affordable housing leaders, released a report called “Priced Out: When a good job isn’t enough,” The report identified three findings affecting metropolitan areas across the U.S.:

Homeownership costs have surged

Renting is increasingly unaffordable

Wages lag far behind costs The NHS report said today it takes a six-figure income in addition to a down payment to afford a house in most metro areas. “The result of these higher housing costs is the inability for everyday Americans to afford their monthly expenses - often resulting in tradeoffs that can impact their health, safety, and economic stability,” according to the report. Earlier this year, a Georgia Multiple Listings Service (MLS) report found that home prices soared from $255,000 to $405,000 - or a 59% increase - from 2019 to 2024 in the Atlanta area. Meanwhile, Axios reported that from 2018 to 2023, metro Atlanta lost 230,000 units of low-to-moderate priced housing.

Many Atlanta area sellers are choosing to take their houses off the market because they can’t find buyers willing or able to afford the cost - a dream deferred for sellers and buyers. A recent AJC story reported that per real estate brokerage Redfin’s report, the number of delistings grew by 41% from September 2024 to September 2025 - or 2,450 houses pulled off the market. “Atlanta is seeing more homes quietly come off the market than we’d expect for this time of year,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told the AJC, adding “it’s still elevated compared to the national average.” RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to leave ‘toxic’ politics behind. I’m skeptical. A Nov. 25 Wall Street Journal story headline read “When home sellers set prices too high, they’re paying for it” - encapsulating growing frustration with what’s happening in the real estate market. In order for Atlanta to remain competitive as a place to live, work and recreate, longtime and new residents need quality housing options that fit their budgets.

Certainty, proactivity are key solutions Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke Nov. 1 during the Atlanta Regional Commission’s annual State of the Region event. On Wednesday, Dec. 10, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee gathers for its monthly meeting and will decide whether to cut interest rates for a third time this year. The action would reduce the cost of borrowing, but Fed governors have debated the wisdom of cutting more while inflation is still at 3% instead of the desired 2% and while the job market is soft. As Americans have seen, interest rate cuts are not the panacea though they can add to the toolkit for a more balanced economy. A couple of ideas leaders ought to consider: