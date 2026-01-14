A.M. ATL: Who raises what

News

IMMIGRATION ARRESTS SHOCK DALTON

A mural painted by Latina local artist Mayelli Medina is featured at Oakwood Coffee Shop in downtown Dalton.
The immigrant community in the North Georgia town of Dalton is reeling from a late December immigration raid that led to 40 arrests.

Two weeks later, the community is still raw. Guerrero, the pastor, said people have pared down their routines out of fear.

🔎 READ MORE: Advocates describe the scene, local police say they had no part

A NEW GOP CAMPAIGN FINANCE CASE

If successful, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's lawsuit could allow other candidates to skirt contribution limits, essentially doing away with such limits for state races.
It’s no secret major GOP players in the Georgia governor’s race have beef with each other. One major point of contention: how much cash Lt. Gov. Burt Jones can raise for his campaign.

Raffensperger tries a new strategy

🔎 READ MORE: The lawsuit gets a hearing today

BIG TECH IS STARTING TO REALIZE PEOPLE DON’T LIKE DATA CENTERS

Microsoft has figured out people don’t want big, ugly, cavernous, power-guzzling, water-sucking, waste-belching warehouses full of computers in their backyards.

In response to this revelation, the tech giant laid out a list of community commitments it is making for its data center projects. The five central promises include:

Microsoft is one of Georgia’s largest data center operators and says it’s investing billions in projects on Atlanta’s Southside as well as Douglasville, Fayetteville and Rome.

This latest announcement shows a new emphasis on public relations as tech companies encounter more resistance from neighborhoods and municipal leaders.

🔎 READ MORE: What data center skepticism looks like in Georgia

Meanwhile, environmental groups have asked Georgia’s Public Service Commission to reconsider its approval last month of a $16 billion power fleet expansion for Georgia Power. The company says they need all of that new juice to keep data centers humming.

🔎 READ MORE: Groups say legal standard was not met

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🪖 The U.S. Senate finally confirmed Lt. Gen. Tom Carden as the new vice chief of the National Guard Bureau after months of political standoffs. Carden, a former Georgia National Guard commander, had bipartisan support from Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock.

✈️ Delta Air Lines might bring in record profits in 2026, CEO Ed Bastian said — provided no geopolitical chaos throws the airline off track.

SAD HOCKEY NEWS, ATLANTA

This is a rendering of a proposed "NHL-ready" hockey arena at The Gathering at South Forsyth mixed-use project, a proposal roughly 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
Last year, the Atlanta-area hockey scene was aglow with the possibility of an NHL expansion franchise.

Sorry, friends. Looks like that’s not going to happen.

The AJC’s Ken Sugiura lays out the clues:

In other words, if we were a Magic 8 Ball, we’d say “Outlook not so good.”

🔎 READ MORE: Recapping the developments and promises behind ATL’s NHL dreams

NEWS BITES

Alumni still in dark after Morris Brown College fires president

A media release from the historically Black college thanked former President Kevin E. James for his service, but didn’t address why its board of trustees made the decision.

Georgia Regents vote to demolish Legion Pool on University of Georgia campus

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Athens resident Tony Eubanks said following Tuesday’s vote. “They manipulated the process to get the preconceived result they wanted.”

Tips on how to avoid the January blues

Whatever makes life more bearable without endangering anyone. Zero judgment here.

Atlanta dermatologists weigh in on snail mucin, TikTok’s slimiest skincare trend

The fountain of youth flows with snail snot. (Personally, I’m a fan.)

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 14, 1990

Jerry Glanville to get Falcons job

At-home office ideas

‘Sane lanes’ for carpoolers

Solving childlessness

Falcons head coach search, traffic problems, some stuff about Russia? What year is it??!!

ONE MORE THING

Classic Magic 8 Balls have 20 different answers, and the answer nugget in the blue pool is a 20-sided polygon, called an icosagon.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

