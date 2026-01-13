Business As Georgians push back on data centers, Microsoft pitches local benefits Tech giant outlines community promises to try to ease tensions over its hulking server farms, including in the Peach State. An aerial image depicts the Microsoft data center in Union City on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. The project, developed by EdgeConnex on 136 acres of land, has a price tag of nearly $2 billion and is currently under construction. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

It was only a few years ago when data centers garnered little public attention outside of techies and industry insiders. But now in Georgia and across much of the country, protest signs against potential projects dot lawns, petitions amass thousands of signatures and voters cite data centers as a top-of-mind topic.

It seems Big Tech has taken notice of the growing opposition against the hulking and power-hungry facilities. The pushback has prompted new promises from one of the industry’s biggest players, highlighting how public relations has become central to the artificial intelligence revolution. RELATED From 2025: Microsoft’s newest AI ‘superfactory’ opens at sprawling Fayetteville campus “There have been growing questions and even concerns in many communities about what the presence of a data center means for the people who live there,” Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So obviously it’s critical that we address these issues.” Several Georgia counties and cities have curtailed data center projects in the face of backlash, including Atlanta, which has prohibited the computing centers from being built near the Beltline, in certain neighborhoods and near transit stations. Several Georgia counties and cities have curtailed data center projects, similar to the Microsoft data center in Union City, in the face of backlash. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a list of community commitments it is making for its data center projects. The five central promises focus on preventing electricity prices from increasing for existing customers, limiting water usage, creating jobs, generating new tax revenue and installing new workforce training programs near their data centers.

Those five points are often core to debates over the benefits and drawbacks of data centers and whether communities should want them in their backyard. RELATED What data center companies are spending for Georgia land might shock you “We’re not asking for a moment or expecting people to say, ‘Oh, great! We no longer have any questions,’” Smith said. “We want people to know we’re committed to addressing their questions and doing it in a collaborative way with the community.” Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft is one of Georgia’s largest data center operators with projects on Atlanta’s Southside as well as Douglasville, Fayetteville and Rome. Microsoft said it is investing billions of dollars across those facilities, which house rows of expensive computer servers that power and train AI systems. An aerial photo shows Microsoft’s Fairwater data center in Fayetteville. Microsoft unveiled a list of community commitments it is making for its data center projects. (Courtesy of Microsoft) Other tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Meta operate data center projects in Georgia and have made similar environmental and economic pledges to Microsoft.

“As we go forward, our point of view is very clear,” Smith said on not pursuing new tax breaks for Microsoft’s projects. The equipment within Microsoft’s Fairwater data center in Fayetteville is designed to train artificial intelligence models. Microsoft pledges it will work with local utilities to pay for its own power infrastructure and electricity without impacting other customers’ rates. (Courtesy of Microsoft) RELATED Georgia, U.S. builders bullish on data centers. But economic fears grow. Microsoft is not advocating for statewide change to sales tax exemptions and other incentive programs for data centers, which Smith said is a “smart economic growth strategy.” Audits of Georgia’s programs repeatedly show the state’s data center incentive programs result in steep tax revenue losses, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Lastly, Microsoft said it will further its workforce training efforts to provide job opportunities to those who live near its data centers. This includes for skilled construction workers who build them and for permanent technical workers who manage the facilities once operational. Though it often takes an army of skilled trades people to build a data center, those workers move on when the job is done. Completed data centers often employ only a few dozen workers despite their mammoth size, but they are high-paying jobs.