Education Alumni still in dark after Morris Brown College fires president The Atlanta HBCU hasn’t yet provided its reasoning for the surprise decision. Morris Brown College President Kevin James speaks during the 2025 Morris Brown College commencement exercises at Saint Philip A.M.E. Church, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Barely a day has passed since Morris Brown College’s surprise announcement that it parted ways with its president, and alumni are eagerly awaiting an explanation. Former President Kevin E. James announced the news on Monday night, saying that he hadn’t been provided a reason for his sudden termination from the historically Black college near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED Morris Brown College president announces he’s been terminated from position A media release from the college thanked him for his service. But it did not address why its board of trustees made the decision, leaving alumni to speculate. In response to James’ post on Facebook, one alum wrote that he was looking forward to hearing from the board “to get the other side of the story.” James responded, “I can’t wait to hear it myself.” That alum was former board member Jeffery Miller. Speaking for himself in a phone call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miller said that he could not imagine the board would have taken the step without good reason. “I can only imagine that they found something that they had to take action on,” he said. “Any institution isn’t going to expose itself to any type of litigation over termination...if they let him go this abruptly, it was something major.”

Spring classes at the school began on Monday.

In response to his posts on social media, many individuals expressed support for James and questioned the logic behind the decision. Some suggested he should take legal action. James appeared to allude to that possibility in his statement, in which he noted his contract does not expire until 2029. “I fully intend to pursue all rights and remedies afforded to me under that agreement,” he wrote. Interim president Nzinga Shaw, a trustee and former executive with the Atlanta Hawks, said Monday night that she had no further information to share. She did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Asked if Shaw could be made available for an interview, the college directed the AJC to its media release. Bishop Michael Mitchell, who chairs the board, said in the release that the leadership change “will help to ensure continuity as we move forward with the important work of strengthening and advancing the College.” Asked for an interview on Tuesday, Mitchell told the AJC that he eventually wants to provide the public more information and is “committed to having conversations in the days to come.” Darryl Hicks, who serves as vice chair of the board, did not return requests for comment.

James’ statement noted that his termination comes weeks before Morris Brown is up for its accreditation review. That timing, he wrote, is “troubling.” The school lost its accreditation in late 2002 and regained it in 2022 under James’ stewardship. It was a significant step for the school, which was on the verge of financial collapse after its accreditation was revoked. Its accreditor, the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges & Schools, is scheduled to conduct an on-site evaluation of the school starting Feb. 2. It is but one aspect of the extensive process TRACS will use to reach its decision. Only its accreditation commission is authorized to determine an institution’s status, TRACS president Timothy W. Eaton said in a statement to the AJC. Marybeth Gasman, executive director of the Center for Minority Serving Institutions at Rutgers University, said a presidential change in the middle of a review can be challenging for a school. “[James] is right to be concerned. Accreditors look for stability,” said Gasman. James was named interim president in 2019 and took over the permanent role a year later. His tenure was longer than many presidents, particularly an HBCU president. While the average tenure of university presidents has been dropping nationally, it’s even shorter at HBCUs. One recent study released by CarterBaldwin, an executive search firm, found that the average HBCU president now serves less than three years, about half the national average. “This rapid turnover disrupts vision, erodes donor confidence, and strains every part of campus life,” wrote the firm.