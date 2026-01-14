Elections Lawsuit could bypass Georgia campaign contribution limits Brad Raffensperger wants to raise unlimited campaign cash like Burt Jones. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has asked a federal judge to grant him the same fundraising abilities as Lt. Gov. Burt Jones as they both run for governor. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

A lawsuit that will get a hearing Wednesday has the potential to remake Georgia’s campaign finance system, allowing candidates for state office to bypass contribution limits and other rules. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has challenged state laws limiting his ability to raise money while allowing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to rake in unlimited cash through a leadership committee as they both seek the Republican nomination for governor.

Previous lawsuits have sought to limit candidates’ use of leadership committees with some success. Raffensperger is taking a different approach, asking the judge to let him raise unlimited cash, too. RELATED Raffensperger sues to scrap fundraising laws he says favor Jones in governor’s race If successful, Raffensperger’s lawsuit could allow other candidates to skirt contribution limits, essentially doing away with such limits for state races. “It would level the playing field,” said attorney Bryan Tyson, who specializes in election law but is not involved in Raffensperger’s lawsuit. “Essentially, any candidate that wanted to could have access to the benefits of a leadership committee.” Georgia has long regulated campaign fundraising and spending with an eye toward limiting political corruption.

It caps contributions to candidates and prohibits legislators and other state officials from raising money during the legislative session. Though independent political committees can raise and spend unlimited sums to back candidates, they can’t coordinate their spending with candidates.

RELATED Georgia limits campaign donations — except when it doesn’t But five years ago, the General Assembly created a new kind of political committee not subject to such limits. Leadership committees can raise unlimited cash, raise money during the legislative session and coordinate with candidates. Only the governor, lieutenant governor, the Democratic and Republican nominees for those offices and legislative leaders of both parties can create leadership committees. That gives them an advantage when they run for office. Raffensperger, for example, can accept contributions of up to $8,400 for each primary and general election while running for governor. Jones has accepted contributions of up to $250,000 through his leadership committee. Critics say that’s an unfair and illegal advantage. RELATED Georgia limits campaign donations — except when it doesn’t In 2022, Republican David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams won court orders prohibiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership committee from raising and spending money on his reelection campaign until he won the Republican nomination. Last year Attorney General Chris Carr, another gubernatorial candidate, filed an unsuccessful lawsuit that sought to prevent Jones from raising unlimited cash through his leadership committee.