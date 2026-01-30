A.M. ATL: Highly raided

Morning, y’all! We’re back at it with the weather. Northeast Georgia and much of metro Atlanta are under a winter storm watch from Friday evening to Sunday morning. We could get strong winds and even a few inches of snow. Luckily, everyone is still well stocked on bread and milk from last weekend.
Let’s get to it.
FBI RAID FALLOUT
Boxes at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City.
Details are trickling in about the FBI raid at Fulton County’s election operations center. This one’s not going away any time soon. The latest:
A spokesperson for the FBI’s Atlanta office wouldn’t say where the 700 boxes of ballots and other seized materials were taken.
The head of the FBI’s Atlanta office appears to have left the agency just days before the raid.
The Department of Justice hasn’t said a lot about the raid, but one DOJ official posted a photo of himself with Georgia conspiracy theorist and convicted election meddler Sidney Powell. “Good morning, America. How are ya’?” it read.
What could the DOJ do with the ballots and documents?
The AJC asked two experts what the DOJ’s plans could be.
One said it’s unlikely they’ll find anything new to enter into evidence since the ballots were already counted three times. Instead, the Trump administration could say they found fraud from the raid but never produce evidence to back it up.
Another pointed out a five-year statute of limitations listed in the warrant, which puts any actions taken in 2020 out of legal reach. Rather than answering questions, that fact just leads to more.
Local leaders worry it could signal an election takeover
Even without hard evidence, the Trump administration could use the raid as an excuse to let the Georgia State Election Board, stocked with conservative MAGA loyalists, take control of Fulton’s election system.
Lawmakers say this would effectively allow Trump allies to do whatever they wanted to skew statewide elections this year.
🚂 Norfolk Southern’s CEO says competitors are using “scare tactics” to disrupt the railroad’s planned merger with Union Pacific. The Atlanta-based company needs federal regulators’ approval for the blockbuster $85 billion merger. It would create the world’s first continental railroad, and opponents have raised monopoly concerns.
⚖️ GA Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger’s request to loosen spending limits in this year’s governor’s race was rejected by a judge. Raffensperger and other GOP hopefuls not named Lt. Gov. Burt Jones have criticized state campaign laws that give Jones a huge financial edge.
We’re a few weeks away from the best time of the year: baseball season. Braves fans, you can get an early appetizer when Braves Fest comes to Truist Park this weekend.
The offseason festivities will include opportunities to see Braves players and coaches, autograph sessions, photo stations, Q&A sessions, live entertainment (including music from CMA Award winners), food, shopping and time to hang around the ballpark when it’s searingly cold as opposed to searingly hot. More info here.
🎹 12 arts events to look forward to this week, including “America @ 250″ at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and “Carlyle Brown’s The African Company Presents Richard III,” a very meta production at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse.
Step 1: Do not have a mental disorder that makes you forget things.
ON THIS DATE
Jan. 30, 1891
A correction. In our notice a few days ago of the new hotel at Marietta, Ga. — “the Leland house” — we stated that it was nearly finished. The new hotel is finished and handsomely furnished through and through. We are very sorry the mistake occurred, and will say that anyone thinking of spending a few months out of the city (to) enjoy the fresh breeze from the beautiful Kennesaw mountain, can find no better place than the Leland House at Marietta now open and ready for boarders.
Well, someone got a very unfriendly call from the Leland House.
ONE MORE THING
When I forget something and really can’t find it, my husband will say, “Do you want to do The Thing?” The Thing involves us calmly talking through my recent movements and the last places I remember seeing the item. Well, first, I have to get upset and say, “No, I don’t want to do The Thing!” That’s part of the magic of The Thing, I think. It works about 80% of the time.
