Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Events include Braves Fest and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. The Braves Fest on Saturday features plenty of activities, as well as player appearances. Shown at the 2025 event, third baseman Austin Riley also will participate this year. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Braves)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 13 minutes ago link copied

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Atlanta? If you’re a Braves fan, head to The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park for player appearances, interactive activities and more. For more fun, catch Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at State Farm Arena, which promises more action and pyro effects this year. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

The new Rhinomite souped-up vehicle debuts at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show at State Farm Arena on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live) Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live The Glow-N-Fire tour returns to Atlanta promising more heat and action. Favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks — including Mega Rex and Tiger Shark — will be featured along with the live debut of the new Rhinomite. 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $28.95 and up. Additional charge for VIP and pre-show tickets. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Arena, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

A show best enjoyed by children age 5 and under and their grown-ups, this "dino-tastic adventure" finds dinosaurs invading simple, everyday tasks, which should make the little ones laugh. Continuing Friday through Sunday, plus additional dates. Alliance Theatre, Selig Family Black Box Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600. Braves Fest Celebrate all things baseball and the Atlanta Braves with activities including a Player Walk and Rally as the home team makes its way to the event, a new Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Park offering youngsters games, activities and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free with online ticket; select activities (including autograph sessions) have a cost. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta and Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

History to Hip-Hop Sing, clap and groove to the rich legacy of Black music as bass vocalist and music preservationist Jonathan Blanchard brings more than 200 years of music to life. He’ll perform field songs, spirituals, gospel, blues, jazz, country, rock ’n’ roll, funk, rap and hip-hop. 4 p.m. Sunday. $17 and up. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6120. The Skechers Hot Chocolate Run will launch from Centennial Olympic Park on Sunday. (Courtesy of Skechers Hot Chocolate Run) Skechers Hot Chocolate Run

Choose a 5K or 10K distance and run past Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia Aquarium and more. Make sure to stay for the after-party with music, vendors and a finisher’s mug full of fondue, dippables and hot chocolate. 7:30 a.m. (wave 1) and 8 a.m. (wave 2) Sunday. $69 5K, $84 10K. Centennial Olympic Park, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. Smyrna Oyster Fest Enjoy a heated, indoor Mardi Gras-inspired festival dishing up all types of oysters as well as musical entertainment. Friday through Sunday. Atkins Park tavern, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Advance tickets $10 Friday, $20 Saturday or $15 Sunday, $40 for all three days. Free for ages 12 and under. Tickets also will be sold at the door. 770-435-1887.

Acrylic Landscape Painting Beginners and experienced artists age 15 and up are invited to learn how to layer acrylic colors from dark to medium to light to create a landscape with depth and perspective. Feel free to walk through the newly paved gardens after the class. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. $35. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road NW, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248. Black History Month Cultural Heritage Celebration Enjoy performances including dance, line dancing with instruction, step dancing and a Nigerian wear fashion show. Local vendors also will be on-site, and you'll be entered to win raffle items.

2-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Marriott Perimeter, 246 Perimeter Center Park NE, Dunwoody. Oakhurst Chili Cook Off Warm up with samples of chili, vote for your favorite and cheer on local chefs. Noon-2 p.m. Saturday. $10 for tastes of all the chili. Oakhurst Recreation Center, 450 E. Lake Drive, Decatur. 404-377-0494. Furs, Feathers & Scales

Join a naturalist to learn about animals that call North Georgia home and their unique adaptations to the environment. A reptile, opossum and bird of prey will be present at the program, and you'll get to hold touchable biofacts. 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. $15 per person. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Winter Blues Book Sale Stock up on reading material for kids and adults at bargain prices. Friday and Saturday features a Bag of Bargains, which lets you fill a Chick-fil-A bag with 10 children's $1 books for $7.50. On Monday, everything is half off, except for $1 items, which are sold four for $1. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday continuing 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Free admission. Roswell Library, 15 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700.

Summer Camp Expo Meet with camp directors and former camp attendees and get information about a wide variety of summer camps for kids from preschool to 18. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission and free two-hour parking. Studio Theatre, City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-454-7599. Reptiles, arachnids and more are stars of the Southeast Reptile Expo at Gas South Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Southeast Reptile Expo) Southeast Reptile Expo

Georgia’s largest reptile show features reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, plants, art, toys and more. Emily and Ed from the “Snake Discovery” YouTube channel will appear at the show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult one-day pass $24.57, children ages 3-11 $13.26. Adult two day-passes $35.88, children $18.92. $10 daily parking. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243. Museum After Dark: American Experiment Investigate our nation’s past and learn about the great American Experiment through science experiments, crafts and more fun experiences. 6-9 p.m. Friday. $5 Gwinnett County residents, $7 nonresidents. Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford. 770-904-3500.