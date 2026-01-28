Arts & Entertainment

CMA Award winners among headliners for inaugural Atlanta Braves fest

The new festival, merging mainstream and rising country acts, will support the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Country music artist Cody Johnson — pictured performing at CMA Fest in 2023 — will be a headliner of the inaugural Braves Country Festival in June at Truist Park. (Amy Harris/AP 2023)
Country music artist Cody Johnson — pictured performing at CMA Fest in 2023 — will be a headliner of the inaugural Braves Country Festival in June at Truist Park. (Amy Harris/AP 2023)
By
10 minutes ago

Get ready to bring your guitar hats and cowboy boots down to Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves and Live Nation announced Wednesday morning they are partnering for the first Braves Country Festival this summer. Country stars Cody Johnson, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ella Langley and Ernest will headline the musical event on June 13.

RELATED
Here are 4 Atlanta musicians you should have on your radar in 2026

Tickets, which can be purchased here, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Some of the proceeds will support the Atlanta Braves Foundation, which helps provide equity and access in sports, health and education.

“It has been our goal to create Atlanta Braves experiences that extend beyond the game of baseball, and Braves Country Fest presented by Truist will be an incredible celebration of the rich country music culture that permeates throughout Braves Country,” Braves President and CE0 Derek Schiller said in a statement. “We designed The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park for events like this, allowing us to engage fans and showcase celebrated artists in an environment unlike any other.”

Of the headliners, Johnson and Langley are CMA Award winners and Carpenter is the only Georgia native, having toured with fellow Georgia country star Megan Moroney last year.

Before the main concert inside Truist Park, there will be several activities and performances at the Battery, including a showcase for budding country acts at the Georgia Power Pavilion. The showcase is a free event that’ll include Georgia musicians Zach John King and Scoot Teasley. Kentucky native Colton Bowlin will also perform.

“By bringing together the most talented artists in country music with one of the best venues in the country, we are able to create an unforgettable and meaningful fan experience while supporting the community and showcasing the genre’s continued growth,” Live Nation Georgia chairman Peter Conlon said.

Truist Park is no stranger to hosting major concerts, with acts like Lady Gaga and Morgan Wallen stopping at the venue. Last year, Chris Brown performed two shows there.

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

More Stories

The Latest

Artists to Watch 2026
ARTISTS TO WATCH

Here are 4 Atlanta musicians you should have on your radar in 2026

Bert Kreischer leans into ‘shirtless’ schtick in Atlanta-shot Netflix comedy

Atlanta ‘Blind Side’ actor on life support

Keep Reading

Popular rock band among headliners for Atlanta’s 2026 SweetWater 420 Fest

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Four big questions ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards show

1h ago

Featured

Stitch rendering 2025
EXCLUSIVE

Stitch aims to mirror Atlanta Beltline to build park over Downtown Connector

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Atlanta Braves icons take opposite sides on Trump’s immigration crackdown

Got $10 million? Savannah’s historic Cotton Exchange is for sale.