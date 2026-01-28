CMA Award winners among headliners for inaugural Atlanta Braves fest

Get ready to bring your guitar hats and cowboy boots down to Truist Park.
The Atlanta Braves and Live Nation announced Wednesday morning they are partnering for the first Braves Country Festival this summer. Country stars Cody Johnson, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ella Langley and Ernest will headline the musical event on June 13.
Tickets, which can be purchased here, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Some of the proceeds will support the Atlanta Braves Foundation, which helps provide equity and access in sports, health and education.
“It has been our goal to create Atlanta Braves experiences that extend beyond the game of baseball, and Braves Country Fest presented by Truist will be an incredible celebration of the rich country music culture that permeates throughout Braves Country,” Braves President and CE0 Derek Schiller said in a statement. “We designed The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park for events like this, allowing us to engage fans and showcase celebrated artists in an environment unlike any other.”
Before the main concert inside Truist Park, there will be several activities and performances at the Battery, including a showcase for budding country acts at the Georgia Power Pavilion. The showcase is a free event that’ll include Georgia musicians Zach John King and Scoot Teasley. Kentucky native Colton Bowlin will also perform.
“By bringing together the most talented artists in country music with one of the best venues in the country, we are able to create an unforgettable and meaningful fan experience while supporting the community and showcasing the genre’s continued growth,” Live Nation Georgia chairman Peter Conlon said.
Truist Park is no stranger to hosting major concerts, with acts like Lady Gaga and Morgan Wallen stopping at the venue. Last year, Chris Brown performed two shows there.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
