CMA Award winners among headliners for inaugural Atlanta Braves fest

Country music artist Cody Johnson — pictured performing at CMA Fest in 2023 — will be a headliner of the inaugural Braves Country Festival in June at Truist Park. (Amy Harris/AP 2023)

The Atlanta Braves and Live Nation announced Wednesday morning they are partnering for the first Braves Country Festival this summer. Country stars Cody Johnson, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ella Langley and Ernest will headline the musical event on June 13.

Get ready to bring your guitar hats and cowboy boots down to Truist Park.

Tickets, which can be purchased here, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Some of the proceeds will support the Atlanta Braves Foundation, which helps provide equity and access in sports, health and education.

“It has been our goal to create Atlanta Braves experiences that extend beyond the game of baseball, and Braves Country Fest presented by Truist will be an incredible celebration of the rich country music culture that permeates throughout Braves Country,” Braves President and CE0 Derek Schiller said in a statement. “We designed The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park for events like this, allowing us to engage fans and showcase celebrated artists in an environment unlike any other.”

Of the headliners, Johnson and Langley are CMA Award winners and Carpenter is the only Georgia native, having toured with fellow Georgia country star Megan Moroney last year.

Before the main concert inside Truist Park, there will be several activities and performances at the Battery, including a showcase for budding country acts at the Georgia Power Pavilion. The showcase is a free event that’ll include Georgia musicians Zach John King and Scoot Teasley. Kentucky native Colton Bowlin will also perform.