Politics Her case against Trump collapsed, but GOP still targeting Fani Willis Republican leaders in the state Legislature expand powers to discipline prosecutors, make metro Atlanta DA races nonpartisan. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis waits to testify before a state senate committee at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Willis will testify before the Senate Special Committee on Investigations — a panel created to investigate her actions in the criminal case she brought against Donald Trump and 18 others who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein and Riley Bunch 7 minutes ago Share

Fulton County’s election interference case against President Donald Trump is over. The political and legal fallout for District Attorney Fani Willis is not. Georgia Republicans and Trump allies are escalating efforts to punish Willis, fueled by lingering anger over her failed prosecution of the president.

The Georgia House on Friday gave final passage to a Senate measure expanding the state’s power to discipline prosecutors accused of misconduct fueled by the Willis case. The legislation passed with overwhelming support in a 156-7 vote. Lawmakers also approved a separate measure Friday to make district attorney elections nonpartisan in Fulton and four other heavily Democratic metro Atlanta counties — Clayton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett — a shift that could make it harder for Democratic prosecutors to win. RELATED Georgia Senate pushes paper ballots, setting up a clash with House Meanwhile, the Senate is pressing ahead with a special committee investigating Willis’ handling of the case. And in Washington, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche signaled that federal authorities could also take action. Pressed at the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, on whether figures like Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will face “justice,” Blanche didn’t hedge.

“Yes,” Blanche said. “When you talk about justice, we are working hard every day. And I don’t just say ‘working hard’ as a cliché. I mean the attorney general and myself, every day, seven days a week, are focused on bringing justice — and it will come.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche takes a question from a reporter during a news conference after the Justice Department announced the release of three million pages of documents in the latest Jeffrey Epstein disclosure in Washington, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) Willis and her attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, declined to comment on the efforts. But she has called the GOP effort to scrutinize her handling of the case a politically motivated “clown show” and mocked the legislation. “If you think you are going to impact me by threats, by legislation or anything else,” she said at the Capitol earlier this month, “you are not.” RELATED Election expert questions FBI’s justification for seizing Fulton ballots ‘Witch hunt’ Once seen as among the most promising criminal prosecutions of Trump , Willis’ case collapsed amid scrutiny of her romantic and financial ties to the special prosecutor she hired to help lead it. The measure headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk expands the grounds for disciplining or removing local prosecutors through a commission Republicans created to rein in what they call “rogue” district attorneys.

Under the bill, the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission could sanction prosecutors for violating state bar rules, failing to notify crime victims, not complying with public records laws or showing “undue bias or prejudice” against a defendant. Republican state Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, who sponsored the bill, said that it builds off previous prosecutor oversight measures that first passed in 2023 and were revamped a year later after the Georgia Supreme Court raised concerns about the process. Some Republicans insist the recent changes aren’t aimed at Willis, who brought election interference charges against Trump and more than a dozen of his allies. But the new powers could clearly be used against her. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones appears at a press conference before the governor signs the budget bill at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) That’s a prospect that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, didn’t shy from. He’s assigned separate probes to scrutinize how Willis is handling a backlog of criminal cases and spending taxpayer dollars.

And he said in a statement that the legislation adopted Friday would empower the commission to “hold District Attorneys like Fani Willis accountable.” “Our efforts send a clear message: in Georgia, no one is above the law,” Jones said after the Senate passed its version weeks ago. “We are restoring the boundary between personal politics and public duty.” RELATED Georgia activists working with Trump administration to influence elections For Jones, there’s personal animus, too. Willis might have charged Jones in her election interference case, but she was disqualified because she hosted a fundraiser for Jones’ rival in the 2022 race. State prosecutors later declined to pursue charges against him. Willis, for her part, has blasted the Senate panel as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by ambitious Republicans seeking to win statewide primaries. At a Capitol event earlier this month, she scolded lawmakers for taking aim at her.