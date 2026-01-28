Braves Fest scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Truist Park

Atlanta Braves

The two-day event includes a gala, bowling and autograph sessions.
Catcher Sean Murphy participates in the opening rally for Braves Fest at The Battery Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Braves have announced this year’s Braves Fest for Friday and Saturday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)
Catcher Sean Murphy participates in the opening rally for Braves Fest at The Battery Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Braves have announced this year’s Braves Fest for Friday and Saturday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)
The Braves have announced Braves Fest for Friday and Saturday at Truist Park.

Beginning at 9:45 a.m. Saturday with a player walk and rally, Braves Fest also will include interactions with Braves players and coaches, live entertainment, food, shopping and access to the ballpark. Other events Saturday include autograph sessions, photo stations, player and front-office Q&A sessions, “MLB The Show” live competition, bowling with the Braves and more.

For the first time at Braves Fest, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park will be open, offering children’s games and activities.

Braves Fest 2026 is a free event but requires a ticket for entry. All guests attending Braves Fest will need their own individual ticket for access. Tickets can be claimed online at mlb.com/braves/fans/braves-fest. All proceeds from Braves Fest benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

A full schedule of events can be found at mlb.com/braves/fans/braves-fest/events.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, in support of the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the Braves Fest Gala is scheduled to take place in the Delta Club at Truist Park. That event will feature custom hat branding, live music, line dancing and more alongside Braves players.

Tickets to the Braves Foundation Gala are available and can be purchased online at mlb.com/braves/fans/braves-fest/gala.

