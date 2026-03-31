Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Standards for mail-in ballots long overdue The Supreme Court appears ready to establish a national standard: Mail-in ballots must arrive by Election Day. It’s long overdue.

With Georgia’s generous early voting — multiple weeks including weekend days — there is simply no excuse for a legitimate voter not to cast a ballot in person or get their absentee ballot in the mail on time. Extending deadlines past Election Day doesn’t serve those voters. It invites risk: ballot harvesting from exploited voter rolls and a chain of custody that grows murkier with every day that ballots keep trickling in. I’ve observed absentee ballot processing at Fulton County’s elections hub: It’s already a complex, demanding operation without managing a rolling, dayslong intake. It makes no more sense to have 50 different standards for counting federal ballots than to have 50 different air traffic control systems. We wouldn’t tolerate that at 30,000 feet. We shouldn’t tolerate it at the ballot box.

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA

Blame GOP for long wait at Hartsfield-Jackson Ten times in two weeks, Democrats in the U.S. Senate have pushed to fund the TSA to avoid the mammoth wait times at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Each time, Trump and the GOP have refused to pass a bill that would have paid TSA personnel. The GOP senatorial candidates are trying to blame Sen. Jon Ossoff due to their woeful ignorance of what is happening in D.C. or a malignant willingness to lie to potential constituents. Neither is what Georgians need or deserve from their elected representatives. CAROLE BRUCE H. JOHNSTON, AVONDALE ESTATES

Trump’s social media rants are disgraceful Every American should read all of President Donald Trump’s social media posts. It will be painful and take awhile because he has posted almost 8,000 times, or 18 posts per day, since his inauguration. Here’s what you would find — an angry torrent of rage posts targeting American citizens, organizations and institutions. His unrestrained attacks are equal opportunity — Democratic politicians, journalists, judges, universities, government workers, scientists, former members of his administration, and Republican politicians who dare to question his words or actions. His cold-hearted rants are made even more disgraceful by their falsehoods and gross misrepresentations. And he usually finds a way to admire or congratulate himself. It’s difficult to select his most shameful post, but his recent post about Robert Mueller’s passing surely ranks in the top 100. Mueller was a highly decorated Vietnam veteran and one of the most admired FBI directors in history.