Politics

Fulton County and DOJ battle over ballots in federal court

In January, the U.S. Department of Justice seized records from the 2020 election. Fulton County wants them back.
FBI agents appear at Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
FBI agents appear at Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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53 minutes ago

A federal judge will hear arguments Friday from lawyers representing Fulton County and the U.S. Department of Justice over the FBI’s seizure of hundreds of boxes of records from the 2020 election.

The hearing could reveal new details about how the Trump administration convinced a magistrate judge to allow FBI agents to seize reams of election documents from President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss that he has continued to claim, without evidence, was rife with fraud. It could also provide a glimpse into what — if anything — FBI agents have done with the records since the Jan. 28 ballot seizure.

Since Trump’s return to the White House, the administration has wielded its power to investigate the president’s 2020 grievances. Fulton, and more recently, Maricopa County in Arizona are the administration’s latest targets.

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Here’s what we are watching for in Friday’s evidentiary hearing in federal court.

Who will testify?

Fulton subpoenaed FBI Special Agent Hugh Raymond Evans, who put together the affidavit used to persuade a magistrate judge to sign off on the ballot seizure.

The affidavit laid bare that investigators largely relied on recycled information from election skeptics who have cast doubt about the county’s 2020 election for years, despite investigations, court battles and multiple recounts that found no evidence of wrongdoing.

U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee issued an order Thursday quashing the subpoena. Still, others could be called.

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How did the FBI justify the raid?

Fulton has pressed the DOJ in legal briefs about the basis for its raid, arguing the FBI agent omitted facts. The county says allegations of 2020 election “deficiencies” the FBI is investigating have already been looked into.

The FBI’s search warrant cites two federal statutes that have puzzled legal experts, because the county would almost certainly fall outside the five-year statute of limitations for those charges.

The evidentiary hearing could reveal more on how and why the FBI relied on election skeptics as a pretext for the raid and whether the federal magistrate judge who signed off on the warrant was misled.

What’s the FBI up to?

It’s not clear where federal authorities have moved the 2020 election records since hauling them away from a Fulton County warehouse or what they have done with them. The testimony will be the first expansive remarks from the Trump administration indicating what authorities have been up to in their criminal probe.

Although, that’s not a sure thing.

So far, the Justice Department hasn’t disclosed much about what they’re doing and has sought to keep it that way. In legal briefs seeking to cancel the hearing, the department said it would interfere with the criminal investigation. Boulee was not convinced.

Judge Boulee

Keep an eye on Boulee. It’s unlikely he’ll make any rulings from the bench, but he could give observers a sense of what he’s thinking. He’ll be considering a few different motions, including whether to allow Fulton to retrieve its records and whether to dismiss a motion to prohibit the Trump administration from using sensitive voter information for purposes other than the criminal investigation.

About the Author

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team and a Kennesaw State University graduate.

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