Metro Atlanta How will new MARTA train stations be funded? More questions than answers. A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know from Atlanta City Hall. A MARTA train passes by an area of Murphy Crossing, near the Beltline's Westside Trail, in April 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Two years ago in March, at the annual State of the City address, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced what would be the largest expansion to MARTA’s train network in decades: four new infill stations. The new MARTA hubs would sit between existing stops to increase connections for riders. In April, the city announced through executive order the intention of building the new locations at the Murphy Crossing development, Krog Street/Hulsey Yard, Joseph E. Boone and Armour Yards.

But a recent project estimate from the city shows that all four come with a price tag of more than $1.3 billion combined. The original funding stream floated was the $2.7 billion More MARTA bond program. RELATED MARTA chief says new train cars give smooth, quiet ride Recently, funding for the stations was included on a list of projects that could potentially receive dollars from an extension of the eight Tax Allocation Districts set to expire in 2030. It’s a controversial proposal being pushed by the Dickens’ administration as necessary to dedicate funds to revitalizing underserved areas of the city. On that list, a Krog Street station came with the highest price tag of $552 million, followed by $453 million for Murphy’s Crossing, $184 million for Armour Yards and $151 million for Joseph E. Boone — a combined total of $1.3 billion. The TAD extensions come with the possibility of raising more than $5 billion — meaning the two revenue streams combined could potentially fund the new stations.

RELATED MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t. The mayor’s office hopes for around $729 million in TAD revenue from the extensions to help pay for the station construction — a little more than 54% of the total cost. Another $40 million line item is dedicated to transit-oriented development around those locations.

But even that plan comes with a large dose of uncertainty, and the fate of MARTA train station expansion is very much up in the air. Realizing the entire $5 billion from TAD extensions requires sign-off from Atlanta City Council, Fulton County government and Atlanta Public Schools. None has committed to the vision. In a wide-ranging interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board last week, MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said the station construction isn’t dependent on the tax district extensions. RELATED We asked readers how to fix MARTA. To start: More tracks, better experience. “The infill stations have always been on the More MARTA project list,” he said. “We are sitting with the city and working with them through the reprioritization process to make sure that we are deploying dollars on the More MARTA program in a manner that maximizes the transit benefit, and is what these communities want.” “Within MARTA, within our little sandbox, we can’t be thinking about its codependent on TAD,” he added.

Atlanta voters approved the More MARTA sales tax in 2016. Leading up to the vote, a list of 73 potential projects was floated, with the understanding that there wouldn’t be funding for all. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced in March 2024 the largest expansion to MARTA’s train network in decades with four new stations expected to join the public transit system, including one at a large development project along the Beltline. One of four new infill MARTA stations will be Joseph E. Boone Boulevard between Ashby and Bankhead. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) In 2018, MARTA approved a list of 17 projects to be prioritized for More MARTA funding — and the new stations were not on that list. Including the stations would jeopardize other projects currently deemed a higher priority. The priority list includes bus rapid transit lines, arterial rapid transit routes and the Atlanta Streetcar extension, which would bring light rail to and alongside the Beltline.

Rising construction costs made it clear as early as 2022 that sales tax revenue might not cover even the smaller list of projects. RELATED Riding the color line: How race built Atlanta’s MARTA system Hunt didn’t say which projects could be bumped to incorporate new stations or when city and MARTA officials would make a final decision. “I can’t go into those right now,” he said. “It’s not falling off, it’s reprioritizing (projects).” No matter what happens, the process will likely face criticism. And the More MARTA program has already put the transit agency at odds with the Dickens administration. A 2024 city audit found that MARTA owes Atlanta taxpayers as much as $70 million after overcharging the Atlanta expansion program for bus and other operational services. The figure is contested by MARTA and its own auditors, which found the capital fund had been shortchanged by only $865,000.