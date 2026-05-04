Opinion Southwest Atlanta data center proposal makes sense for the community After looking at all the facts and seeing the site for myself, I believe this is a smart, practical investment. Neighborhood Planning Unit-V members vote to recommend against a city of Atlanta change that would allow a data center to be built in Adair Park during a long and contentious meeting Monday, April 13, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By David Holder – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

I am a 21-year resident of Mechanicsville (Neighborhood Planning Unit-V), and like many of my neighbors, I had real questions when I first heard about the proposed zoning change of the vacant property at 713 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. After taking a closer look and visiting the site myself, I’ve come to a clear conclusion.

The proposed data center makes sense at that location and will bring significant benefits to the local community. Much of the current debate is driven by assumptions and fears that don’t match the reality of the specific site, the project’s guardrails or the community protections being discussed. This industrial area is not fit for housing Let’s start with the site. It’s hard to take seriously the idea that this site will ever become a housing development. That may sound appealing, but it doesn’t reflect the physical reality on the ground. It is a heavily industrial, environmentally burdened property, physically cut off by freight rail lines, MARTA infrastructure, interstate impacts and surrounding uses that make traditional neighborhood development impractical. It also overlooks a major barrier: The site is expected to require more than $20 million in environmental remediation just to make it usable. That explains why this site has not been redeveloped for years, and why a home builder is unlikely to spend that kind of money just to clean it before even starting to build the first home. David Holder is a Mechanicsville resident, a dedicated community activist and a technology professional. (Courtesy) Let’s start with the site. It’s hard to take seriously the idea that this site will ever become a housing development. That may sound appealing, but it doesn’t reflect the physical reality on the ground. It is a heavily industrial, environmentally burdened property, physically cut off by freight rail lines, MARTA infrastructure, interstate impacts and surrounding uses that make traditional neighborhood development impractical. It also overlooks a major barrier: The site is expected to require more than $20 million in environmental remediation just to make it usable. That explains why this site has not been redeveloped for years, and why a home builder is unlikely to spend that kind of money just to clean it before even starting to build the first home. Instead, this project represents a $500 million private investment that would transform a contaminated industrial site into something productive while creating hundreds of construction jobs and 150 to 300 permanent jobs tied to facility operations and retail jobs. This creates opportunities and career pathways for residents in skilled trades and technical careers. Instead, this project represents a $500 million private investment that would transform a contaminated industrial site into something productive while creating hundreds of construction jobs and 150 to 300 permanent jobs tied to facility operations and retail jobs. This creates opportunities and career pathways for residents in skilled trades and technical careers.

Just as important, the project brings tangible improvements to the site: new retail and commercial space, open space, 20-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, trees and meaningful streetscape upgrades along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

This is not just conceptual. The zoning language requires at least 10% of the building’s square footage to be used for restaurants and/or retail goods and services. The developer has also committed to working with our local technical colleges to help build a workforce pipeline so residents can access these jobs. Addressing water and power use concerns This site map depicts a carrier hotel, a type of data center, proposed by developer Digital Realty in Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood. (Courtesy of Digital Realty) There’s also been confusion about what this project is. Some have described it as a massive “hyperscale” data center. That’s not true.

This is a data exchange and colocation facility — the kind of infrastructure that supports hospitals, businesses, our local 911 operations and everyday digital services by allowing systems to connect and operate reliably. That distinction matters when it comes to concerns about impact, which should be thoughtfully considered. Some have raised concerns about power and energy costs associated with the project. In Georgia, there are already rules that restrict data centers from shifting infrastructure and energy costs onto residential customers. That means the power upgrades tied to this development would be the responsibility of the project sponsor, not the people who live here.

Water use is another important issue. This project is not expected to be the kind of high-water user some people imagine. It will rely on a closed-loop cooling system that minimizes water waste and prevents discharge into the local sewer system. Once in operation, the site is expected to use about 2,600 gallons of water a day, far less than a typical U.S. restaurant. These opportunities are rare Beyond those considerations, the project should be shaped, negotiated and improved with residents’ voices at the table. We should expect strong community agreements, local hiring commitments and accountability. All conditions should be real and enforceable. Currently, the draft community benefits agreement contemplates local hiring consideration for NPU-V residents, a $5 million community trust paid over five years, a community advisory board, public reporting and enforcement provisions intended to stay with the land no matter the owner. We don’t often get opportunities like this — projects that take on difficult land, require significant private investment and still deliver real community benefits. After looking at all the facts and seeing the site for myself, I believe this is a smart, practical investment for our community, and I support the zoning change needed to move it forward.