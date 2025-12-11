News A.M. ATL: Seacrest goes deep Plus: The price of power and the power of editing

Morning, y’all! I wouldn’t call myself a crier, but I had to clench my heart when I watched Beltline Kevin read about his surprise $1,000 $100,000 contract with Rreal Tacos. The AJC video team recently caught up with the city’s most famous singing rollerblader, in case you’re interested in a few earworms (“Don’t you wish your tacos were hot like me?”) in your brain today. He’s not Atlanta’s only music man pushing good vibes.

DUNWOODY’S IDOL There's something familiar about this strapping young lad. OK, OK. Calling Ryan Seacrest a “music man” maybe doesn’t do him justice. His days as the face of “American Idol” only paint a piece of his picture. He also hosts “Wheel of Fortune,” ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special and a syndicated radio show heard locally on Power 105.3. Lesser known: His football career at Dunwoody High. Yes, football.

And that piece of trivia is now getting the star treatment — since Dunwoody High School football stadium will be renamed Seacrest Stadium in his honor.

What you need to know: Seacrest made a major, unspecified donation to add seating and renovate the stadium, which isn’t currently big enough for the Dunwoody Wildcats to host games.

If the school’s overall fundraising campaign meets its goal, the Wildcats would be the first DeKalb County high school to have its own on-campus home field.

No taxpayer dollars are involved in the fundraising.

Seacrest previously said he played offensive line and linebacker, but moved to safety after he lost weight. His team won a regional championship.

Seacrest's name is on far more important places. He funded studios at more than a dozen children's hospitals in several cities nationwide. (He opened one in Miami this week.) The studios provide entertainment for sick children. 🔍 Read more: 'Dunwoody continues to be home'

The overall expansion: Is more than double the combined generating capacity of the four nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta. Environmental impact: Much of this would rely on burning gas, which produces potent greenhouse gases that are warming the planet. The rest would come from battery storage systems and some solar. Potential cost: $16 billion. But likely higher, since that doesn’t include power the company would purchase from third parties or other related costs. Cost for customers: Monthly bills up $20 or more. Under the stipulated agreement, Georgia Power pledges to use extra revenue from data centers to keep other customers’ rates in check. 🔍 Want to be better informed about data centers? Read the AJC’s 6-part series

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🚆 MARTA’s new train cars passed a critical round of testing this week, hitting top speeds while operating on their own power and bringing the agency ever closer to putting the long-awaited cars into revenue service. The new trains deliver a smoother ride than railcars in operation today, interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt told the AJC. 🗳️ The State Election Board on Wednesday voted down a proposal to eliminate Georgia’s touchscreen voting system and switch to hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the 2026 midterms. ⚖️ A former Truett McConnell University vice president, who quietly resigned in 2024, has been indicted on three felony counts of making false statements to law enforcement. 💰 The Federal Reserve reduced its key interest rate by a quarter-point for the third time in a row Wednesday but signaled that it may leave rates unchanged in the coming months, a move that could attract ire from President Donald Trump. PEEING IN THE WATER In the 1985 newsroom at 72 Marietta St., editors could read stories on the ATEX system computer (foreground), but often printed them out and marked them up on paper.

I've had editors who were too tough. Others who were too kind. And if you notice my title now, I've moved to the dark side. But you're also probably (hopefully) a habitual reader of A.M. ATL's usual scribe, AJ Willingham. So you know I'm a fairly lousy editor by the old-school standards — she publishes just about whatever she wants. Thankfully we've got Bill Torpy who explored the essential, yet sometimes uneasy, relationship between editors and reporters as part of the AJC's countdown to the end of print on Dec. 31. A few highlights from Torpy's latest column: "Admittedly, I do complain, cajole, grumble, yell, wheedle and even mutter. But whine? That's a toddler. I operate on at least a high school sophomore kvetching level. The editor and I parted ways and I became known in-house as a pain in the rear." Then there's the fable he likes to tell of an editor and reporter who got lost in the desert and grew hot and thirsty. They saw an oasis across the sands and ran there, the editor arriving first. When the reporter got over the last sand dune, he saw the editor standing knee deep in the water, peeing.

Might actually be warm enough for a sleeping bag this weekend. ON THIS DATE Dec. 11, 1956 The Atlanta Journal — Toccoa strong man in from Olympics. Paul Anderson, the Toccoa strong man, came back to his native Georgia Tuesday with the plaudits of the world still ringing in his ears. … Back from his triumphant Olympic feats in far Melbourne, Australia, the giant from the north Georgia hills found 100 close friends from Toccoa, and the young woman he will marry next June waiting (for) him. In the recent Olympics, Anderson walked away with the heavyweight lifting championship with a new Olympic record of 1,102 pounds in three lifts. Good time to link back to Fletcher Page‘s recent story on Anderson, whose life-sized statue still holds a barbell aloft in his hometown. Anderson broke records in the 1950s that seemed untouchable, toured the world and appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The Russians called him chudo prirody, “a wonder of nature.”