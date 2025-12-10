Metro Atlanta Newton man’s pacemaker helped solve his murder. Killer learns her fate today. Hikers found Melvin Cooksey’s device 3 months after his disappearance and a fire at his home, leading to a caregiver who’d recently moved in with him. Melvin Cooksey was 57 when he was killed in his Newton County home. (Courtesy)

He already had heart problems when a stroke left Melvin Cooksey in a wheelchair. But despite his health challenges, Cooksey had one goal. “He was trying to live to see his daughter graduate (from high school),” Cooksey’s sister, Brenda Hardy, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. “He was doing much better. He couldn’t walk, but he was doing better. He fought to live.”

Cooksey, 57, used a website to find a caregiver to help him with daily tasks, his family said. Danetta Knoblauch answered the ad and brought her son with her when she moved to Georgia from Kansas. She also brought a sledgehammer, according to investigators. RELATED Kansas woman charged with murder in Newton County man’s disappearance Within days, Cooksey was reported missing, though he had no means of leaving his Newton County home on his own. A mysterious fire was also reported at his home — but there was no sign of Cooksey. Three months later, hikers 130 miles away in northeast Georgia found a human skull and a pacemaker, according to investigators. The medical device that had been implanted to keep Cooksey alive had a serial number on it that confirmed it belonged to him. There weren’t many skeletal remains found, but there was enough evidence to confirm Cooksey was no longer alive and that his death was a brutal one, investigators determined.

Knoblauch, now 37, was identified as the suspect and arrested in July 2023. She will be sentenced Wednesday following her conviction late last month for felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and concealing the death of another, according to District Attorney Randy McGinley of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.

“Because of the tireless work of the prosecution team and the lead investigators, the person responsible for this senseless and heinous crime has been convicted,” McGinley said in a statement after the verdict. “This was a complicated case that required expertise in so many areas and a dedication to finding the truth. I want to thank the numerous agencies that assisted in the investigation and trial preparation for this case. “This verdict shows the continued dedication of the DA’s office to seeking justice for victims and their families,” McGinley said. Danetta Knoblauch was convicted of murder in the 2023 death of Melvin Cooksey in Newton County. (Courtesy of Newton County District Attorney's Office) Cooksey had used Craigslist to find Knoblauch, his sister said. At the time, Knoblauch wanted to be far from Kansas, where she was wanted for allegedly attacking a man with a sledgehammer, investigators later found out. Problems arose between Knoblauch and Cooksey as soon as she moved in with him in February 2023, Hardy said.

“They just didn’t agree with one another,” Hardy said. “I think she took advantage of him being in a wheelchair.” On Feb. 23, Newton deputies and firefighters were called to Cooksey’s Mote Road residence. The home, where Hardy and her brothers had grown up, had been set on fire. RELATED No body of proof: How Georgia homicide cases are solved without remains Investigators determined propane tanks had been spread throughout the house and the fire had been intentionally set. And there was blood, indicating something horrific had happened, Hardy said, but there was no sign of her brother. In addition to having a pacemaker, Cooksey received intravenous medicine via a port that also had an alert system, according to prosecutors. A nurse testified during the trial that the port beeped if there was an issue giving the medication, and Knoblauch’s son told authorities he heard beeping coming from Cooksey’s room. The fire and Cooksey’s disappearance remained under investigation until May 2023, when authorities got a major break. The skull and pacemaker found in Fannin County belonged to the missing man, they determined.

“Witness statements, social media records, phone records and (license plate reader) camera records led investigators to identifying Knoblauch,” McGinley said. By that time, Knoblauch was on the run again. Police found her in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she was in a lengthy standoff with local and state police. When it ended, she was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from Kansas, according to the Newton district attorney’s office. Knoblauch was later brought to Georgia to face more serious charges. In July 2023, Georgia investigators had enough evidence to charge Knoblauch with Cooksey’s death, court records show. The DA’s office and police department in Kansas worked with the Newton prosecutors and testified during trial. According to her indictment, Knoblauch killed Cooksey with trauma to the head. There were some markings in Cooksey’s home that appeared to be from a sledgehammer, according to investigators. A forensic anthropologist also testified that the trauma to Cooksey’s skull was likely caused by a sledgehammer.