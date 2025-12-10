News

'Don’t you wish your tacos were hot like me?': The legend of Beltline Kevin

Atlanta’s BeltLine has its share of characters, but few shine brighter than Beltline Kevin a local skater and singer whose energy has captured hearts across the city. Known for his spontaneous performances and signature catchphrase, “Don’t you wish your tacos were hot like me?”, Kevin has turned his passion for spreading joy into a full-time mission. From landing a six-figure taco brand deal to bringing smiles to strangers.

