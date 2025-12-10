Politics Georgia State Election Board rule on paper ballots fails in tie vote Concerns about lawsuits and the limits of the board’s authority send measure to defeat in a tie vote. (From left) State Election Board member Rick Jeffares, executive director James Mills, vice chair Janice Johnston and member Janelle King listen during an election board meeting at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. The board voted down a proposal to eliminate Georgia’s touchscreen voting system and switch to hand-marked paper ballots. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The State Election Board on Wednesday voted down a proposal to eliminate Georgia’s touchscreen voting system and switch to hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the 2026 midterms. The proposed rule failed in a 2-2 vote.

“This really is the duty and job of the legislators,” said Vice Chair Janice Johnston, a Georgia Republican Party appointee. RELATED Georgia high court rejects election board rules for hand counts, inquiries The vote comes after the Georgia Supreme Court invalidated some contentious rules passed last year in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. The court ruled that the board, which is made up of political appointees, cannot create new rules that conflict with or go beyond state laws passed by elected legislators. Sara Tindall Ghazal, the board’s sole Democrat, said she supports hand-marked paper ballots, but that “this is not the appropriate vehicle for that.” “We are putting ourselves at risk again of getting swatted back under the very precedent that was created to constrain the authority of this board,” she said.

Some opponents of the rule feared it would be used to go around Georgia’s requirement to use the touchscreen system.

State law already requires using paper ballots as a backup if the touchscreen voting system is determined to be impossible or impracticable to use. Proponents of the rule said that it would only clarify what those words mean. Before the vote, board member Janelle King, who voted in support of the rule, said she was on the fence about whether to pass the rule and risk a potential lawsuit. Board member Rick Jeffares, who also voted for the rule, said he’d work with legislators to draft a bill that is similar to the proposal. Georgia’s touchscreen voting system has been a target of conspiracy theories. Conservatives who distrust the machines after President Donald Trump’s narrow 2020 election loss have sought to eliminate them. The touchscreen system prints paper ballots with a QR code recording votes and human-readable text reflecting a voter’s selection. Critics say they can’t verify what’s encoded on the QR codes because voters can’t read them.