Hanukkah and Kwanzaa round-up: 15 family-friendly events in Atlanta
Throughout December, families can partake in a host of festive activities to celebrate Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
Congregation Ner Tamid hosts a menorah lighting on the fifth night of Hanukkah in Marietta Square on Saturday, Dec 28, 2024. The Kennesaw-based temple will host a menorah lighting for the 11th time in the square this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
Atlanta boasts a wide variety of events for families to honor their religious holiday traditions. Here are 15 events in chronological order this December to celebrate Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
1) Home Depot menorah-building workshop in Atlanta
Participants will get to build their own wooden menorah at Home Depot and eat latkes and chocolate gelt. While building menorahs, participants will also hear the story of Hanukkah told by a guest speaker.
Customers walk into the bookstore for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Little Shop of Stories in Atlanta on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The bookstore will host a storytime reading for Hanukkah with Atlanta children's book author Laurel Snyder. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
3) Hanukkah Storytime with author Laurel Snyder at Little Shop of Stories
Atlanta-based children’s book author Laurel Snyder will read her newest, “The Book of Candles: Eight Poems for Hanukkah.”
2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free to attend, $20 for a signed book. Little Shop of Stories. 133A East Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-6300, littleshopofstories.com.
4) “Chanukahpalooza” lunch and Shabbat dinner at The Temple
On Dec. 14, The Temple will host a family concert, lunch and Hanukkah activities for children and a Hanukkah Shabbat dinner on Dec. 19.
A young girl enjoys donuts and coloring a menorah at a past Donuts and Dreidels event held by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. (Courtesy of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta)
Hanukkah cookies made by Atlanta cookie baker and blogger Casey Simonoff. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
5) Cookies & community: A Hanukkah celebration
Kids can unleash their creativity at a Hanukkah cookie decorating event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. Freshly baked Hanukkah-themed cookies — dreidels, menorahs and stars — along with decorating supplies will be provided.
6) Hanukkah celebration at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
. In celebration of Hanukkah, the museum will feature singer-songwriter Michael Levine, who will teach young guests about the traditions of Hanukkah through music.
1-1:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $20. Children’s Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
7) “Glow Strong”: A family-friendly lesson in resilience
The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is hosting “Glow Strong: A Family Hanukkah Celebration” for families to explore the power of resilience. Interactive stations, game play, crafts and lessons in Hanukkah traditions will focus on the themes of perseverance, determination and kindness.
A boy holds on a a candle at the lighting of the menorah ceremony in 2024 at Atlantic Station. (Courtesy of Atlantic Station)
Chabad Intown has several menorah lightings as well as entertainment to celebrate Hanukkah. (Courtesy of Chabad Intown)
8) Intown community menorah lightings
Chabad Intown is hosting four menorah lightings on four different days at prime spots across the metro area. Each celebration will have live music, entertainment, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and crafts.
A giant menorah built of Legos will be lit at The Battery. Inflatable sports games, face-painting, Hanukkah treats, live entertainment and music will make night three of Hanukkah a joyous affair. Hosted by Chabad of Smyrna-Vinings.
Congregation Ner Tamid’s Rabbi Joseph Prass leads a menorah lighting on the fifth night of Hanukkah on Saturday, Dec 28, 2024. The temple provided arts and crafts, food, music, dreidels, gifts and community at the Glover Park Stage in Marietta Square. This year's menorah lighting in Marietta Square will be Dec. 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
10) Menorah lighting in Marietta Square
Rabbi Joseph Prass of Congregation Ner Tamid will lead a menorah lighting at Glover Park Stage in Marietta Square. The event will feature music, raffle prizes, free hot chocolate, doughnuts, latkes and chocolate gelt.
6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Marietta Square Glover Park Stage. 50 Park Square, Marietta. 678-264-8575, mynertamid.info.
11) Umoja! Kwanzaa Celebration at ArtsXChange
ArtsXchange will celebrate Kwanzaa with African dancing and drumming, children’s activities, an artisan market, live performances, a candle lighting ceremony, unity circle and refreshments.
12) Kwanzaa Celebration at Children’s Musuem of Atlanta
Visitors at Children’s Museum of Atlanta will learn the traditions and stories behind Kwanzaa by participating in a family-friendly musical drum and dance performance led by Djoli Kelen, an intergenerational nonprofit collective committed to preserving African cultural arts.
1 p.m. Dec. 27. $20. Children’s Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
13) Uhuru Kwanzaa Celebration
This year, Uhuru Dancers celebrates kujichagulia (self-determination) with an event that includes a free West African dance class with live drumming, community performances, activities and a vendor marketplace.
A 2020 Atlanta Kwanzaa celebration at Central Library in downtown Atlanta. The event featured Giwayen Mata, an all-women's percussion, vocal and dance ensemble. A similar event will be held this year at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on Dec. 30. (Jessica McGowan/AJC)
14) Auburn Avenue Research Library’s Kwanzaa Celebration
The Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration to honor Nia, the fifth principle of Kwanzaa, which calls on the community to build and develop collective purpose. The event will feature African dance, musical performances, storytelling and poetry reflective of the themes of unity, purpose and creativity.