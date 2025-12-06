Arts & Entertainment Hanukkah and Kwanzaa round-up: 15 family-friendly events in Atlanta Throughout December, families can partake in a host of festive activities to celebrate Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Congregation Ner Tamid hosts a menorah lighting on the fifth night of Hanukkah in Marietta Square on Saturday, Dec 28, 2024. The Kennesaw-based temple will host a menorah lighting for the 11th time in the square this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Atlanta boasts a wide variety of events for families to honor their religious holiday traditions. Here are 15 events in chronological order this December to celebrate Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. 1) Home Depot menorah-building workshop in Atlanta Participants will get to build their own wooden menorah at Home Depot and eat latkes and chocolate gelt. While building menorahs, participants will also hear the story of Hanukkah told by a guest speaker.

2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. RSVP required. Home Depot. 650 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. chabadintown.com/events/home-depot 2) Ace Hardware menorah-building workshop in Dunwoody Children will create and decorate their own take-home menorahs in advance of the first lighting. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 7. $38. Ace Hardware Dunwoody Village. 1316 Dunwoody Village Pkwy., Atlanta. mitzvahouse.com/eventsn/kidschanukah-workshop/ Customers walk into the bookstore for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Little Shop of Stories in Atlanta on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The bookstore will host a storytime reading for Hanukkah with Atlanta children's book author Laurel Snyder. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

3) Hanukkah Storytime with author Laurel Snyder at Little Shop of Stories Atlanta-based children’s book author Laurel Snyder will read her newest, “The Book of Candles: Eight Poems for Hanukkah.”

2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free to attend, $20 for a signed book. Little Shop of Stories. 133A East Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-6300, littleshopofstories.com. 4) “Chanukahpalooza” lunch and Shabbat dinner at The Temple On Dec. 14, The Temple will host a family concert, lunch and Hanukkah activities for children and a Hanukkah Shabbat dinner on Dec. 19. Dec. 14 and 19. The Temple. 1589 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-1731. the-temple.org/chanukah. A young girl enjoys donuts and coloring a menorah at a past Donuts and Dreidels event held by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. (Courtesy of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta) Hanukkah cookies made by Atlanta cookie baker and blogger Casey Simonoff. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

5) Cookies & community: A Hanukkah celebration Kids can unleash their creativity at a Hanukkah cookie decorating event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. Freshly baked Hanukkah-themed cookies — dreidels, menorahs and stars — along with decorating supplies will be provided. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. East Cobb (exact location will be provided after registration is completed). jewishatlanta.org/events/cookies-community-a-hanukkah-celebration/ 6) Hanukkah celebration at Children’s Museum of Atlanta . In celebration of Hanukkah, the museum will feature singer-songwriter Michael Levine, who will teach young guests about the traditions of Hanukkah through music. 1-1:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $20. Children’s Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org. 7) “Glow Strong”: A family-friendly lesson in resilience The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is hosting “Glow Strong: A Family Hanukkah Celebration” for families to explore the power of resilience. Interactive stations, game play, crafts and lessons in Hanukkah traditions will focus on the themes of perseverance, determination and kindness.

Noon — 4 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. MJCCA Zaban Park. 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. 678-812-4000, atlantajcc.org. A boy holds on a a candle at the lighting of the menorah ceremony in 2024 at Atlantic Station. (Courtesy of Atlantic Station) Chabad Intown has several menorah lightings as well as entertainment to celebrate Hanukkah. (Courtesy of Chabad Intown) 8) Intown community menorah lightings Chabad Intown is hosting four menorah lightings on four different days at prime spots across the metro area. Each celebration will have live music, entertainment, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and crafts. Decatur Square Menorah Lighting: 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 14. 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur.

Atlantic Station Menorah Lighting: 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta Virginia Highland Menorah Lighting: 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. 779 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta. Ponce City Market Menorah Lighting: 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 21. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. chabadintown.com 9) Giant Lego menorah lighting at The Battery A giant menorah built of Legos will be lit at The Battery. Inflatable sports games, face-painting, Hanukkah treats, live entertainment and music will make night three of Hanukkah a joyous affair. Hosted by Chabad of Smyrna-Vinings.

5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The Battery. 800 Battery Ave. SE Atlanta. 770-568-8534. chabadsmyrnavinings.com. Congregation Ner Tamid’s Rabbi Joseph Prass leads a menorah lighting on the fifth night of Hanukkah on Saturday, Dec 28, 2024. The temple provided arts and crafts, food, music, dreidels, gifts and community at the Glover Park Stage in Marietta Square. This year's menorah lighting in Marietta Square will be Dec. 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) 10) Menorah lighting in Marietta Square Rabbi Joseph Prass of Congregation Ner Tamid will lead a menorah lighting at Glover Park Stage in Marietta Square. The event will feature music, raffle prizes, free hot chocolate, doughnuts, latkes and chocolate gelt. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Marietta Square Glover Park Stage. 50 Park Square, Marietta. 678-264-8575, mynertamid.info. 11) Umoja! Kwanzaa Celebration at ArtsXChange ArtsXchange will celebrate Kwanzaa with African dancing and drumming, children’s activities, an artisan market, live performances, a candle lighting ceremony, unity circle and refreshments.

3-7 p.m. Dec. 26. Free. ArtsXchange. 2148 Newnan Street, East Point. 678-927-5844. artsxchange.org. 12) Kwanzaa Celebration at Children’s Musuem of Atlanta Visitors at Children’s Museum of Atlanta will learn the traditions and stories behind Kwanzaa by participating in a family-friendly musical drum and dance performance led by Djoli Kelen, an intergenerational nonprofit collective committed to preserving African cultural arts. 1 p.m. Dec. 27. $20. Children’s Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org. 13) Uhuru Kwanzaa Celebration This year, Uhuru Dancers celebrates kujichagulia (self-determination) with an event that includes a free West African dance class with live drumming, community performances, activities and a vendor marketplace. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 27. Free. D.A.T.E. Academy, 1492 Kelton Drive, Stone Mountain.