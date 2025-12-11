MARTA chief says new train cars give smooth, quiet ride

MARTA’s new train cars passed a critical round of testing this week, hitting top speeds while operating on their own power and bringing the agency ever closer to putting the long-awaited cars into revenue service.
Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt, who was on board for the testing late Sunday night, said it was a fantastic experience. The new trains deliver a smoother ride than railcars in operation today, snaking along the curves in the tracks effortlessly.
“We were at top speed on the rail, and I was able to walk from the front all the way to the back without being jostled,” Hunt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board on Tuesday during a wide-ranging interview in which he gave updates on the new train cars and other major capital projects.
Interim MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt speaks with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board at the AJC office in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
“It’s an extremely quiet, extremely smooth ride,” he said.
The CQ400 railcars debuted last January but have been in testing ever since, with additional cars arriving in Atlanta at a steady clip throughout the year. The fourth set arrived just before Thanksgiving, shipped from Utah, where Stadler, the Swiss rail company hired to deliver MARTA’s new railcars, has based its U.S. headquarters.
The new cars are sleek and sport a futuristic look. Each train is four cars long, all connected by an open gangway that lets riders walk from one end to the other. Stadler officials have said there’s no other train like it running in North America.
There’s a whole host of tests MARTA and Stadler must run before service starts, and evening riders may have caught a glimpse of the new trains during some of those tests. During a load test last month, the cars were filled with sandbags to simulate passengers. Another test has simulated hot and cold weather conditions.
“I think there’s lots of opportunities for us to deliver on a project, build more trust and deliver on another project,” Hunt said.
The train cars are one of the big projects Hunt says MARTA is on track to deliver in 2026. MARTA is also preparing to implement a new bus network, the first redesign of its network since the agency was created. The new routes are expected to give three times as many residents access to a bus with 15-minute headways.
Other key projects advancing include the Summerhill Rapid A-Line, the region’s first bus rapid transit route, the installation of new fare gates with tap-to-pay capabilities and continued renovations at Five Points station.
MARTA discovered long-forgotten trolley tracks under Hank Aaron Drive while working on construction of a rapid bus project in the Summerhill neighborhood of Atlanta. Photo shot looking South along Hank Aaron Drive on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
The one-cent sales tax levied in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties is the transit agency’s largest source of revenue. It’s set to expire in 2057, but MARTA is seeking to extend that deadline to help secure better bond rates and make MARTA projects more competitive for federal funding that requires a local match.
Hunt said early conversations with legislators have gone well.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.
