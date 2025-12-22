A.M. ATL: Powered up

Morning, y’all. It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together, provided everyone’s wearing T-shirts. Temps in the city could reach 70 degrees on Christmas Day.
Morning, y’all. It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together, provided everyone’s wearing T-shirts. Temps in the city could reach 70 degrees on Christmas Day.
Let’s get to it.
Parents of students in the Rockdale County school district are sounding the alarm over what they say have been several incidents where teachers have physically harmed students.
At least two confirmed incidents
More alleged incidents
Parents demand change, the district responds
Georgia’s Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s historic $16 billion power fleet expansion to serve the rapid encroachment of data centers in the state.
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot yesterday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said.
Around 3:30 p.m., Atlanta police were called to the South Terminal and found a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to airport spokesperson Herschel Grangent Jr.
“APD arrived on the scene and secured the firearm,” Grangent said in a statement. “The individual was transported to a local hospital, and no one else was injured.”
I still can’t decide if media news is interesting to anyone who isn’t in the media. Assuming it is, the AJC’s Rodney Ho recapped everything that happened in Atlanta’s media scene this year. Just a few big stories:
📂 The Justice Department released just a fraction of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case despite a congressionally mandated deadline for a full release. Trump admin leaders say it’s to protect the privacy of victims. Supporters of the release have cried foul, saying it smells like a cover-up. Victims who have come forward have expressed unease with the partial, heavily redacted release.
🌊 Could 2026 be the year of Georgia’s great blue flip? After some blows in 2025, it’s a question on every state Republican’s mind.
⚖️ The Georgia State Election Board is still trying to get their hands on Fulton County ballots and other documents from the 2020 election. A Fulton County judge’s latest ruling keeps the request alive.
🍪 The 2025 Cookie and Coal Awards: The AJC politics team weighs the good, the bad and the aaaaaahh!!! aggghh … eeuughh!!! from the year in Georgia politics.
The Little 5 Points SantaCon swung into town this weekend, bringing zany music from local marching band icon Seed & Feed and dozens of candy cane-toting revelers in tow.
Ole Miss and Georgia set for a rematch in the Sugar Bowl
How do you know someone’s an SEC fan? They call hot toddies “hotty toddies” without even thinking about it.
Buford High School Football wins national championship title, ranked No. 1 in the country
Wolves on top! Congratulations, gentlemen!
Brush up on your festive facts: How Christmas became a global holiday
I was going to make some joke about the Holy Roman Empire, but this is actually a really cool, well-researched read.
NORAD continues decades-long tradition of tracking Santa Claus’ journey
Even Santa can’t escape our surveillance culture.
Dec. 22, 1968
$400,000 of ransom reportedly recovered: Buried girl’s thumping draws FBI. The dramatic story of the end of the search for kidnapped Barbara Jane Mackle was told Saturday by sources close to the investigation. FBI agents, presumably following directions from the kidnapper, were making a careful sweep through a wooded area of Gwinnett County. One of the agents heard a thumping noise, noticed two vents protruding from the ground almost beneath his feet and, minutes later, Miss Mackle was freed from her plywood coffin.
A literal Christmas miracle: Mackle, an Emory University student, was buried for three entire days before being found.
Since we’re nearing the end of the year, I’m thinking about my personal “best of” lists. If you have a “best” you enjoyed this year, let me know! Maybe the best book you read or the best Georgia restaurant you tried. You get the idea. Remember to include your name and where you live, so we know you’re a real person. (Are we, though? I’ll never tell.)
Until next time.