Republicans face a threat: 2026 may be the year of Georgia’s great blue flip
GOP has been in power in the Peach State for two decades, but Democrats have found their groove again.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump shake hands during Trump's Make America Great Again rally to support Kemp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2018)
By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor
1 hour ago
People are familiar with positive campaigns and upbeat messages. Likewise, people understand negative campaigns that malign opponents. But there are other ways to look at positive and negative campaigns that people do not appreciate.
Georgia Republicans, after decades of dominance in the state, are left having to consider them.
In campaigns, candidates run negative and positive ads. But challengers often run positive campaigns, in the sense that they paint a positive image of what life would be like should they win.
In Georgia, Democrats will take what voters know about the Republicans and claim they can make the state better. They will run negative ads alleging Republican mismanagement and corruption while subtly suggesting things are not as good as they could be if Democrats were in charge.
On the other hand, Republicans have a harder task. We know what the state is like under Republican rule. One must be older to remember what it was like before Sonny Perdue entered the Governor’s Mansion in 2003 as the first Republican governor since Reconstruction.
Democrat Eric Gisler talks to supporters about his election victory in a Georgia state House race Dec. 9 in Athens. (Christopher Dowd/Athens Political Nerd via AP)
State House special election is a bad omen for GOP
But, in 2026, a lot of those suburban voters will be unhappy with the national economy.
The question is if that dissatisfaction will translate into state elections. Special elections in 2025, including the recent 121 race where the solidly Republican House District 121 outside Athens elected a Democrat, suggest both Republican enthusiasm is waning and Democrats are highly motivated to win.
Add in the Public Service Commission races (though I still think having them in an off-off year on the same day as municipal elections played a bigger role than voter anger), and the GOP is facing real problems.
The parallel is, perhaps, 2018. President Donald Trump was extremely unpopular that year. Gov. Kemp got Trump’s endorsement and became identified with Trump. Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams used that to her advantage and came closer to winning a statewide race than any Democrats since Roy Barnes left office in 2003. But she still fell short of even getting in a runoff.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were blessed with a Republican electorate that talked itself out of showing up for runoffs in 2021. Warnock again was blessed having Herschel Walker as his opponent in 2022. Warnock, unlike Abrams, made it into a runoff and won.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives to a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in November. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Republicans have, of late, shown a propensity to settle scores in primaries, not actually pick the best candidate. Trump voters have entered Republican primaries insisting they find the most loyal candidate for Trump. They ended up with candidates like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who now sounds like a Democrat, and Herschel Walker who could not win the runoff.
Just as Republicans hope Democrats go far left, Democrats hope Republicans embrace the purity politics and score settling of MAGA, picking pro-Trump candidates who alienate independent and swing voters. Both sides have incentives to play in the other’s primaries this coming year.
The Democratic advantage is very simple. They have the president to campaign against, fire up their base, and persuade independents to reject MAGA in the midterms. Republicans have their own advantage.
They have 20 years of governance and a very popular incumbent governor who has been a very good steward of the state. Republicans might not want to latch on to Donald Trump, but they will latch on to Brian Kemp.
Erick Erickson is host of the nationally syndicated “Erick Erickson Show,” heard weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. on WSB radio. He is also now a contributor to the AJC.