AJC Varsity It’s official — undefeated Buford picks up a national champion title The Wolves will learn if they are a consensus national champion once more rankings are finalized. Buford coach Bryant Appling (left) celebrates with players, from second from left, Graham Houston, Tyriq Green, Bryce Perry-Wright, Dylan McCoy and Dayton Raiola after their 28-21 win against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

It was all but official until Sunday. Now, it’s in the history books. Buford was listed as No. 1 in the final Blue Star Media poll, giving the Wolves a national champion title.

RELATED Buford offensive line gets ‘redemption’ in state title win over Carrollton Buford (15-0), leapfrogging IMG Academy and Bishop Gorman to secure the top spot, was previously ranked No. 3 by Blue Star Media. Buford defeated in Carrollton in the GHSA Class 6A championship just after midnight Wednesday. The 6A finals was largely seen as a head-to-head national championship as both teams brought a No. 1 ranking into the game. Ahead of the state championship, Buford was No. 1 in ESPN, The Sporting News and USA Today’s rankings. These polls have not released final rankings yet. As of Wednesday, Buford claimed the No. 1 spot in the National HSFB rankings, however the Texas high school football state championships didn’t wrap up until Saturday, which finalized several rankings. The latest National HSFB ranking has not been posted.

Georgia has not had a high school national champion since 2015, when Colquitt County finished the season No. 1 in the High School Football America poll. There has not been a consensus national champion since 1991, when LaGrange was No. 1 in USA Today, the only poll at the time.