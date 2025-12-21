Arts & Entertainment Santas, elves, marching musicians descend on L5P for Atl SantaCon Bargoers in Little Five Points were enlivened by SantaCon’s roving brigade of Seed & Feed musicians, Kris Kringles and more. Spencer Hostetter (center) gets a high-five as the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable make their way through Variety Playhouse during Atl SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Almost every December for 20 years, Santas old and young, tall and wide, have dressed in suits and hats and gathered in Little Five Points to ho-ho-ho along Euclid and Moreland avenues, drink, celebrate and spread holiday cheer during the annual L5P Atl SantaCon. This year’s jolly gang marched alongside the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable, an unorthodox street band known for its zany energy, bold costumes and contagious lunacy.

Baton twirlers tossed illuminated candy canes. Musicians decorated their tubas, drums and trombones in tinsel and lights. Elves sported pointy ears and bedazzled suit jackets. The merry brigade numbered roughly 100 people this year, including the band. They started at The Vortex Bar & Grill before parading on to Star Bar (at Little Vinyl Lounge), Hudson Grille, Little 5 Pub, Elmyr, Variety Playhouse and Euclid Avenue Yacht Club. At each stop, the band played festive holiday favorites including "Feliz Navidad," "Santa Baby," and "Jingle Bell Rock," along with other bar-crowd favorites like "Tequila." Gerry Polk plays the trumpet with the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable band at Hudson Grille in Little Five Points during Atl SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

The Seed & Feed Marching Abominable play at Hudson Grille in Little Five Points during Atl SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Inspired by San Francisco's Cacophony Society (an art collective famous for staging bizarre, unauthorized public events and stunts), Atl SantaCon's founder, artist Shannon "Chw" Joiner, started Atl SantaCon in 2005 with a group of friends he had met through a regional Burning Man group called the Dirty Southern Burners. "The event started as a flash mob holiday bar crawl," Joiner said. The first year, the group of only 15 people convened in Santa gear and recruited bargoers, panhandlers and anyone else willing to join. They spontaneously invited a trombone player they spotted on the street playing for change, handed out dollar-store Santa hats and merrily sang dirty Christmas carols all through the night. That trombone player, Joiner remembers, accompanied SantaCon every year for the next four. Lee Ford Faherty, one of Joiner's fellow burners, was there the very first year. Her husband, John Faherty, joined the second. They've attended almost every year since, in addition to traveling to SantaCons in New York, Boston and Savannah. This year, the Fahertys, alongside their service-dog-in-training, golden Lab George Emerson Peabody, donned a family costume Lee made from scratch.

The ornate, iced-blue costumes were modeled after Siberia's Ded Moroz and Snegurochka — Grandfather Frost and his granddaughter snow maiden. Nearby, 63-year-old Rhonda Dinwiddie Hagler from Lithonia, a SantaCon first-timer, joined the crowd with three cousins and siblings wearing a blow-up costume of Santa riding Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. "This is just awesome," Hagler said. "We're all laughing. We're smiling. We're getting along, giving compliments, taking pictures. It's all about the love. It's Christmas season and I feel it." John Faherty (left), his wife Lee Ford Faherty (right), and their service dog, George Emerson Peabody, wore costumes handcrafted by Lee and modeled after Siberian Christmas figures Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost) and Snegurochka (his granddaughter, the snow maiden). The Faherty's have been coming to Atl SantaCon for nearly 20 years since it first started in 2005. Rhonda Dinwiddie Hagler, 63 from Lithonia, GA, was a SantaCon first-timer this year. She came with three cousins and siblings and wore a blow-up costume of Santa riding Ruldolph.

In SantaCon’s first five years, the event nearly doubled in size until it reached a crowd of about 250, Joiner said. In the event’s largest years, it featured a dance instructor who taught participants a Santa group dance out front of the Vortex Bar & Grill. “It’s calmed down since those days, but the smaller intimate crowd is actually more true to what we started it for,” Joiner said. The event has shifted its emphasis over time to become more community-centric and differentiate itself from other urban SantaCons like New York’s, which is known for its rowdiness and drunken debauchery. Particularly after Joiner quit drinking in 2010, he wanted the event to serve a deeper purpose. “We started working with the bars and telling them when we were coming and they would donate to a charity on our behalf,” Joiner said. Since then, SantaCon has raised more than $12,000 for local charities, including Lifeline animal shelter, Lost-n-Found Youth, Drawchange, Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition and other nonprofits.

Last year, when SantaCon fell on the same day as Make Music Day, organizers wanted to upgrade the event's musical experience by collaborating with Seed & Feed. The marching band's addition has attracted a more family-friendly crowd and added to the joyousness. Bargoers delight in the festive environment as members of the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable play inside Little Five Pub during Atl SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Christine Daniel twirls a baton with the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable band during Atl SantaCon in Little Five Points on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) SantaCon took a hiatus during the COVID years, which almost ended the tradition. But in its post-COVID years, Joiner said, the event has worked more closely with the Little Five Point Business Association. "Working with (them) has been instrumental in us all working together and keeping this going," he said.