Georgia Power gets PSC’s go-ahead on $16B data center power plant expansion

The Public Service Commission voted Friday to approve Georgia Power’s historic power fleet expansion to serve data centers, a move the company says will help keep rates lower for now but that carries risk for other customers and the climate, critics say.
Georgia Power says the new power plants will help the state maintain it’s economic recruitment momentum. But consumer and environmental groups had urged the commission to reject the plan and approve fewer power resources, arguing they needed more assurance that residential customers won’t be saddled with higher bills in the years to come.
The final vote was briefly interrupted by protesters chanting “Hey, hey, hey … the people say ‘Nay,’” who were swiftly escorted out of the hearing room by Georgia State Patrol officers.
The PSC’s decision clears Georgia Power to invest at least $16 billion to build new power resources, including new gas-burning units with a life span of at least 45 years.
Commissioners Lauren “Bubba” McDonald (from left), Tricia Pridemore and Chairman Jason Shaw talk with Liz Coyle, executive director of Georgia Watch, during a break in a meeting of the Georgia Public Service Commission in July. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
That $16 billion does not include the cost of electricity supplies the company will buy from third party-owned power plants. With those contracts — plus the cost of infrastructure needed to tie new power plants into the grid — some groups say the expansion’s ultimate price tag could be more like $50 billion to $60 billion.
The approved plan mirrors a preliminary agreement reached last week between Georgia Power and the PSC’s public interest advocacy staff. That deal was unveiled minutes before hearings on the company’s plan were set to begin, much to the chagrin of some consumer protection and environmental groups there to dissect it.
The scale of the expansion Georgia Power is now set to undertake is unprecedented in state history.
The total generation capacity the utility is set to add, 9,885 megawatts, is more than double the combined output of the four nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta. It plans to add all of that in just five years.
The expansion includes construction of new gas-burning units at Plant Bowen near Cartersville, Plant Wansley outside Newnan and Plant McIntosh near the Georgia-South Carolina border.
The Microsoft data center in Union City, developed by EdgeConnex on 136 acres of land, has a price tag of nearly $2 billion. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Friday’s vote to “certify” the new power resources allows the utility to start construction and charge customers down the road.
Georgia Power has repeatedly insisted the new generation muscle is needed to meet the voracious power needs of data centers flocking to the Peach State.
Jeffrey Grubb, Georgia Power’s director of resource planning, testified last week that the utility now has signed contracts with data centers representing 7,900 megawatts of demand.
“The company is confident that this momentum will continue,” Grubb said.
‘No guarantee’
In exchange for approving the expansion, the PSC’s order requires that Georgia Power craft its next slate of new rates — set to be proposed in 2028 — to put at least $8.50 in “downward pressure” on residential customers’ monthly bills.
“Downward pressure,” however, doesn’t mean a rate cut or a bill credit is coming. In this case, it means the company has pledged to ensure its new rates for a typical residential customer are $8.50 lower than they otherwise would have been.
Georgia Power has said it will use the revenue it expects to rake in from data centers to keep other customer rates in check.
Rob Trokey, the director of the PSC’s electric unit, testified last week that if data center revenue does not show up, then Georgia Power will be the“backstop for those customers.”
The $8.50 in “downward pressure” is the estimated impact for a customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, considered “average” for a household. But many residences use more electricity than that, so any bill relief they see may not be as significant.
“There’s no guarantee that bills will go down,” Trokey said.
On Friday, PSC Chairman Jason Shaw asked staff attorney Chris Collado if Georgia Power, under the agreement, bears financial risk if data center demand doesn’t pan out.
“It does — until 2031,” he said.
Beyond that, Collado conceded that residential bill impacts are murky, but said the agreement gives the PSC leeway if not all the power plants are needed.
This week, two nonprofit groups — the Southface Energy Institute and Georgia Interfaith Power and Light — asked the PSC to hold another hearing to “provide clarity” on the financial ramifications for residential customers. Those customers have seen their bills balloon over the past three years, the result of six rate increases approved by members of the commission.
The petition, filed on behalf of the groups by the Southern Environmental Law Center, said the parties met last week with Georgia Power seeking more information, but “left with serious concerns about … the strength and scope of financial promises.”
SELC attorney Jennifer Whitfield argued the commission should require that the utility “show their work.”
In its filed response, Georgia Power called the petition a “last-ditch attempt” to upend the deal and urged the commission to reject the request.
On Friday, Shaw agreed to consider whether the groups could view certain Georgia Power financial information under a confidentiality agreement, but rejected their petition to hold another hearing.
The mix of resources chosen for Georgia Power’s expansion also carries risk for the global climate.
Johnson and Hubbard will take their seats on the commission Jan. 1 as the first Democrats in years to join the Republican-dominated body.
Next year, two PSC seats will once again be up for grabs. Hubbard, who was elected for an unusual one-year term, will have to seek reelection, along with Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, who has served on the PSC since 2018.
But unlike in 2025, other major statewide offices — including governor, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives — will be on ballots next year.
— The AJC’s Kristi Swartz contributed to this report.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
Kristi Swartz is an AJC contributing writer covering climate change and related matters. She writes about how climate change impacts people’s lives, from extreme weather hitting parts of the state more frequently, to higher electricity bills, insurance premiums and health care expenses.
