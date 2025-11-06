A.M. ATL: Elex redux

Morning, y’all! Have you heard of furniture music? It was coined by French composer Erik Satie and refers to pleasant background music — something that exists prettily and passively in the room, like a nice armchair.
MORE ELECTION RESULTS AND THOUGHTS
Public Service Commission candidate Peter Hubbard was one of two Dems who secured seats on the controversial board.
Not often is a populace on tenterhooks about a small local race, but yesterday’s double win for Democrats in Georgia’s Public Service Commission elections marked what senior politics reporter Greg Bluestein called “a genuine Democratic breakthrough.”
The win was expected, but the important political takeaway here is the margins of victory and defeat: Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson won larger margins in blue areas than Kamala Harris did in 2024. The Republican incumbents won in smaller margins in red-friendly areas.
Together, it suggests that — now here’s a thought — a campaign focused on the issue as it pertains to actual people can be more effective than playing for party loyalty.
That’s one of several lessons for both parties. Among the others: Gov. Brian Kemp’s $1 million media investment didn’t move the needle, and Democrats now have new ideas to mobilize a frustrated base.
Marci Collier Overstreet declared victory in the race to be Atlanta’s next City Council president after tallies left the race too close to call early Wednesday morning. More provisional ballots have to be counted, but it won’t be enough for progressive opponent Rohit Malhotra.
Overstreet acknowledged the challenge of a close victory.
“Almost 50% of Atlanta would like for us to do something different,” she said. “I think that that alone is enough for me to listen.”
Data: No Department of Labor data means no federal or state jobs reports, leaving economists and business policymakers in the dark.
Air travel: The situation at airlines and airports has gotten so ugly the Federal Aviation Administration will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday. That will affect thousands of flights across the nation. TSA agents and air traffic controllers are still working unpaid and with fewer staff.
Candidates for next year’s Georgia governor’s race gathered last night for the AJC Politically Georgia candidate forum.
Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mike Thurmond, Brad Raffensperger and Chris Carr (absent: Lt. Governor Burt Jones) joined AJC journalists to talk about their priorities as possible leaders of the state. It’s a great conversation and chance to hear straight from the people we write about each day.
The Global Human Rights gallery at the National Center For Civil And Human Rights.
Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights is open once again after a $58 million upgrade to connect the center’s work with new audiences.
The new Arthur M. Blank Inspiration Hall features a cafe, expanded galleries exploring Reconstruction and racial violence, and an exhibit space designed with children and families in mind.
Blank donated $15 million toward the project, specifically lamenting that the center lacked exhibits that resonated with children.
The renovations also include the Shirley Clarke Franklin Pavilion, named for the former Atlanta mayor and original champion of the NCCHR. That space hosts classrooms, performance areas and a rooftop terrace.
Visitors come for the weather and attractions, but the real essence of Atlanta is here — in our ability to celebrate the past, honor those who made change possible, and inspire others to do the same.
This is a really nice read. Sometimes life gets better in subtle ways that you don’t notice until you take time to reflect.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 6, 1947
Roy Harris’ fist floors Morris in party suit fight: Name-calling brings blow in Augusta courtroom. Bitter personalities flared into a courtroom fist fight here Thursday morning as a curtain-raiser on the litigation to determine who controls the state Democratic party in Georgia ... “Roy,” said Mr. [William] Morris, “do you publish the Augusta Courier?” “Yes, Bill, I do,” Mr. [Roy V.] Harris replied. “Anybody who publishes the Courier is a --- -- - -----,” Mr. Morris [then publisher of The Augusta Chronicle] snapped. Mr. Harris smashed a fist into the Chronicle publisher’s face, bowling him over into the jury box. ... the two men struggled around on the floor. ... “Nobody,” said Mr. Harris, “can call me a --- -- - -----.” “Well, I called you one,” retorted Mr. Morris.
ONE MORE THING
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
