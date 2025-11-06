News A.M. ATL: Elex redux Plus: Falcons in Germany, Civil Rights Center

Morning, y’all! Have you heard of furniture music? It was coined by French composer Erik Satie and refers to pleasant background music — something that exists prettily and passively in the room, like a nice armchair. I mention it because we have another politics-heavy edition today, so if that stresses you out, play some gentle furniture music in your mind while you read. Ahh, that’s better.

Let’s get to it. MORE ELECTION RESULTS AND THOUGHTS Public Service Commission candidate Peter Hubbard was one of two Dems who secured seats on the controversial board. Not often is a populace on tenterhooks about a small local race, but yesterday’s double win for Democrats in Georgia’s Public Service Commission elections marked what senior politics reporter Greg Bluestein called “a genuine Democratic breakthrough.” The win was expected, but the important political takeaway here is the margins of victory and defeat: Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson won larger margins in blue areas than Kamala Harris did in 2024. The Republican incumbents won in smaller margins in red-friendly areas.

Together, it suggests that — now here’s a thought — a campaign focused on the issue as it pertains to actual people can be more effective than playing for party loyalty.

That’s one of several lessons for both parties. Among the others: Gov. Brian Kemp’s $1 million media investment didn’t move the needle, and Democrats now have new ideas to mobilize a frustrated base.

🔎 READ MORE: Lessons and takeaways from the PSC elections

Atlanta City Council president results Marci Collier Overstreet declared victory in the race to be Atlanta's next City Council president after tallies left the race too close to call early Wednesday morning. More provisional ballots have to be counted, but it won't be enough for progressive opponent Rohit Malhotra. Overstreet acknowledged the challenge of a close victory. "Almost 50% of Atlanta would like for us to do something different," she said. "I think that that alone is enough for me to listen." 🔎 READ MORE: The end of a contentious City Council contest

SHUTDOWN CONSEQUENCES IN GEORGIA Furloughed and unpaid members of the Federal Aviation Administration have demonstrated at Hartsfield-Jackson against the shutdown. It’s been 37 days. Do you know where your federal government is? The shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, and whispers of an impending agreement between federal lawmakers haven’t produced any action. People are still going hungry, still working without pay and still living without necessary programs. Here’s a recap of how Georgia’s been affected. Two to note: Data: No Department of Labor data means no federal or state jobs reports, leaving economists and business policymakers in the dark.

No Department of Labor data means no federal or state jobs reports, leaving economists and business policymakers in the dark. Air travel: The situation at airlines and airports has gotten so ugly the Federal Aviation Administration will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday. That will affect thousands of flights across the nation. TSA agents and air traffic controllers are still working unpaid and with fewer staff.

🔎 READ MORE: The FAA is taking drastic measures QUESTIONS ANSWERED Candidates for next year’s Georgia governor’s race gathered last night for the AJC Politically Georgia candidate forum. Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mike Thurmond, Brad Raffensperger and Chris Carr (absent: Lt. Governor Burt Jones) joined AJC journalists to talk about their priorities as possible leaders of the state. It’s a great conversation and chance to hear straight from the people we write about each day. Rewatch it or catch up with the live blog here. THE CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM REOPENS The Global Human Rights gallery at the National Center For Civil And Human Rights.

Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights is open once again after a $58 million upgrade to connect the center’s work with new audiences. The new Arthur M. Blank Inspiration Hall features a cafe, expanded galleries exploring Reconstruction and racial violence, and an exhibit space designed with children and families in mind.

Blank donated $15 million toward the project, specifically lamenting that the center lacked exhibits that resonated with children.

The renovations also include the Shirley Clarke Franklin Pavilion, named for the former Atlanta mayor and original champion of the NCCHR. That space hosts classrooms, performance areas and a rooftop terrace. Visitors come for the weather and attractions, but the real essence of Atlanta is here — in our ability to celebrate the past, honor those who made change possible, and inspire others to do the same. - A.J. Robinson, vice chair of the NCCHR board 🔎 READ MORE: How the center’s mission is reflected in its art, architecture and exhibits THE FALCONS FLY TO BERLIN It’s time to say guten morgen, Falcons fans. The Atlanta Falcons face the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin this Sunday as part of the NFL’s global markets program. Game time is 9:30 a.m. Game location is Olympiastadion, with a sold-out crowd of 72,000 fans.

The Falcons and the Colts will be on the field, but nine other NFL teams with commercial rights in the country will host events around the city to snag local fans.

The NFL has hosted other games in Frankfurt and Munich, and in a growing number of cities in Europe and South America.

The Falcons have not been great as of late, dropping their last three games. C’mon, guys, make us look good in front of Germany!

The ASO extends music director Nathalie Stutzmann’s contract into 2029 Brava, Maestra! Ten ways to know your life is getting better This is a really nice read. Sometimes life gets better in subtle ways that you don’t notice until you take time to reflect. ON THIS DATE Nov. 6, 1947

