A.M. ATL: Elex redux

Plus: Falcons in Germany, Civil Rights Center
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Have you heard of furniture music? It was coined by French composer Erik Satie and refers to pleasant background music — something that exists prettily and passively in the room, like a nice armchair.

I mention it because we have another politics-heavy edition today, so if that stresses you out, play some gentle furniture music in your mind while you read. Ahh, that’s better.

Let’s get to it.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS AND THOUGHTS

Public Service Commission candidate Peter Hubbard was one of two Dems who secured seats on the controversial board.
Public Service Commission candidate Peter Hubbard was one of two Dems who secured seats on the controversial board.

Not often is a populace on tenterhooks about a small local race, but yesterday’s double win for Democrats in Georgia’s Public Service Commission elections marked what senior politics reporter Greg Bluestein called “a genuine Democratic breakthrough.”

🔎 READ MORE: Lessons and takeaways from the PSC elections

Atlanta City Council president results

Marci Collier Overstreet declared victory in the race to be Atlanta’s next City Council president after tallies left the race too close to call early Wednesday morning. More provisional ballots have to be counted, but it won’t be enough for progressive opponent Rohit Malhotra.

Overstreet acknowledged the challenge of a close victory.

“Almost 50% of Atlanta would like for us to do something different,” she said. “I think that that alone is enough for me to listen.”

🔎 READ MORE: The end of a contentious City Council contest

SHUTDOWN CONSEQUENCES IN GEORGIA

Furloughed and unpaid members of the Federal Aviation Administration have demonstrated at Hartsfield-Jackson against the shutdown.
Furloughed and unpaid members of the Federal Aviation Administration have demonstrated at Hartsfield-Jackson against the shutdown.

It’s been 37 days. Do you know where your federal government is?

The shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, and whispers of an impending agreement between federal lawmakers haven’t produced any action.

People are still going hungry, still working without pay and still living without necessary programs. Here’s a recap of how Georgia’s been affected. Two to note:

🔎 READ MORE: The FAA is taking drastic measures

QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Candidates for next year’s Georgia governor’s race gathered last night for the AJC Politically Georgia candidate forum.

Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mike Thurmond, Brad Raffensperger and Chris Carr (absent: Lt. Governor Burt Jones) joined AJC journalists to talk about their priorities as possible leaders of the state. It’s a great conversation and chance to hear straight from the people we write about each day.

Rewatch it or catch up with the live blog here.

THE CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM REOPENS

The Global Human Rights gallery at the National Center For Civil And Human Rights.
The Global Human Rights gallery at the National Center For Civil And Human Rights.

Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights is open once again after a $58 million upgrade to connect the center’s work with new audiences.

Visitors come for the weather and attractions, but the real essence of Atlanta is here — in our ability to celebrate the past, honor those who made change possible, and inspire others to do the same.

- A.J. Robinson, vice chair of the NCCHR board

🔎 READ MORE: How the center’s mission is reflected in its art, architecture and exhibits

THE FALCONS FLY TO BERLIN

It’s time to say guten morgen, Falcons fans. The Atlanta Falcons face the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin this Sunday as part of the NFL’s global markets program.

🔎 READ MORE: Follow the AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter’s adventures in Berlin all weekend

NEWS BITES

The Braves announced their 2026 spring training schedule

It’s never too early to think about more baseball.

Gemini AI to transform Google Maps into a more ‘conversational’ experience

“Conversational!” Hope Google Maps is ready for the foul onslaught of verbal abuse from frustrated drivers.

The ASO extends music director Nathalie Stutzmann’s contract into 2029

Brava, Maestra!

Ten ways to know your life is getting better

This is a really nice read. Sometimes life gets better in subtle ways that you don’t notice until you take time to reflect.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 6, 1947

Roy Harris’ fist floors Morris in party suit fight: Name-calling brings blow in Augusta courtroom. Bitter personalities flared into a courtroom fist fight here Thursday morning as a curtain-raiser on the litigation to determine who controls the state Democratic party in Georgia ... “Roy,” said Mr. [William] Morris, “do you publish the Augusta Courier?” “Yes, Bill, I do,” Mr. [Roy V.] Harris replied. “Anybody who publishes the Courier is a --- -- - -----,” Mr. Morris [then publisher of The Augusta Chronicle] snapped. Mr. Harris smashed a fist into the Chronicle publisher’s face, bowling him over into the jury box. ... the two men struggled around on the floor. ... “Nobody,” said Mr. Harris, “can call me a --- -- - -----.” “Well, I called you one,” retorted Mr. Morris.

Fun activity: Use your “Wheel of Fortune” skills to figure out what a “--- -- - -----” is! May I buy an “o”?

ONE MORE THING

Have a great Thursday!🌻

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts.

