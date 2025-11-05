Arts & Entertainment Nathalie Stutzmann to serve 3 more years as ASO’s music director The term of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s musical leader has been extended through the 2028-2029 season. Nathalie Stutzmann will be the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's music director for three more seasons. (Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

Nathalie Stutzmann, music director for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, will continue in her role through the 2028-29 season, the orchestra announced today in a press release. In 2022, Stutzmann became only the second woman in history to lead a major American orchestra, following Marin Alsop, who became music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2007.

A French conductor and contralto with a long list of international accolades, Stutzmann is in her fourth season as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s music director. RELATED ASO’s Beethoven Project celebrates composer with ambitious symphony series The 2025-26 season launched this fall with a special performance in September featuring superstar pianist Lang Lang, followed by Stutzmann’s season concert debut Oct. 3. Nov. 13-16, she will lead the orchestra in its completion of the Beethoven Project by performing Beethoven’s Ninth and final symphony. Nathalie Stutzmann conducts during the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's 2024 season-opening concert. (Courtesy of Rand Lines) In her three, going on four, seasons with the orchestra, Stutzmann has achieved several milestones, including the Beethoven Project, leading the ensemble’s first weeklong domestic tour in more than a decade and hiring 17 new musicians.

In 2024, she also released her first recording with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra as part of a new exclusive recording contract she signed with Warner Classics/Erato. The recording of Antonin Dvořák compositions was her first purely orchestral recording and the orchestra’s first major-label album in more than a decade. It earned Stutzmann a Gramophone magazine cover feature and Opus Klassik nominations for Best Conductor and Best Symphonic Recording of the Year.