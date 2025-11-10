10 ways to know your life is getting better

Discover subtle signs that real progress is happening — even if you don’t always notice it.
By Barton Goldsmith – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
When you have been through a very difficult time, it can take a while to see that things are actually improving. You may find yourself looking over your shoulder, waiting for something bad to creep up and grab you.
However, changing your focus a little can make your healing complete, so you can get back to your normal life. Here’s what you may notice:
The bills are getting paid. It may seem simplistic to some, but if you have lost a job and have had to reinvent yourself, taking care of the basics can feel pretty good.
People praise you for your inner strength. Take it in when other people commend you on getting through your challenges. Sometimes we brush off such compliments because accepting them reminds us of what we’ve been through, which can trigger bad feelings. The trick here is to listen to what others are saying and allow yourself to believe it too.
Even though you may still feel sad inside, you are not crying much anymore and you generally feel a little better. Embrace that you are doing better, even if it’s only in little ways for now.
You are getting more done. With emotional healing, we also get extra energy and some creativity thrown in. As you get back to your old self, you can take pride in your productivity and enjoy the process.
You are rethinking your life path. This is something we should all engage in at least once a year. Maybe you’ve always wanted to travel or be a writer. Now is the time to take those adventures you’ve wanted to take and to make changes that will bring you more happiness. This may propel you into a new direction, perhaps toward your life’s dream.
You have fewer negatives in your life. Reevaluating your friendships and relationships is natural at this time. Some people may have dropped out of your social circle and support system. Stick with the few who have remained supportive through thick and thin, and you will see the numbers grow.
The future doesn’t look quite as bleak. Sometimes you can see a light at the end of the tunnel. If you feel cautious, this is part of the normal emotional healing process. As time passes, you will be able to see what the world has to offer once again.
Life has become a little more social. More friends are inviting you over and/or out, and you are accepting the invitations. You are also inviting people over, and for now this may feel safer than venturing out. Either way works.
Your physical body is responding better. You don’t have that unbalanced feeling in your stomach, and your energy is better.
You are feeling that your life matters. Feeling that you matter to others is an important part of most people’s lives. I don’t think I could live without feeling like I was contributing on some level to humanity. Who you are and what you do with your life is important.
When you can’t be your best self because you have been through a difficult time, it makes enjoying life harder. Just think about a few of the tips mentioned and take them in. It will help.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person & video consults worldwide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com
