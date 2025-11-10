10 ways to know your life is getting better

Changing your focus a little can make your healing complete, so you can get back to your normal life. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Discover subtle signs that real progress is happening — even if you don’t always notice it.

Discover subtle signs that real progress is happening — even if you don’t always notice it.

When you have been through a very difficult time, it can take a while to see that things are actually improving. You may find yourself looking over your shoulder, waiting for something bad to creep up and grab you.

However, changing your focus a little can make your healing complete, so you can get back to your normal life. Here’s what you may notice: