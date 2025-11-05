Braves announce 2026 spring training schedule

Atlanta Braves then-manager Brian Snitker and other coaches watch batting practice during February's first full-squad spring training workout at CoolToday Park in Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The 31-game lineup includes 16 home games. The Braves will kick things off Feb. 21 in Port Charlotte against the Rays and play their home opener Feb. 22 against the Twins.

The Braves announced their 2026 spring training schedule Wednesday. It marks their seventh exhibition season at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

Some of the Braves’ top prospects will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 21 in the Spring Breakout showcase. The Braves also will host an exhibition game against Team Colombia on March 4 while it trains for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

This will be the team’s first spring training under manager Walt Weiss, who was promoted from bench coach Monday after Brian Snitker transitioned into an advisory role following the 2025 season.

The Braves conclude their spring schedule March 24 against the Rays in North Port. They begin the 2026 regular season two days later against the Royals at Truist Park, opening a six-game homestand to begin the campaign.

It will be a ripe opportunity for the team to start strong against the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics. The Braves notably began last season 0-7, getting swept in San Diego and Los Angeles, and they never truly recovered en route to an injury-plagued 76-win season.