Braves announce 2026 spring training schedule

The Braves announced their 2026 spring training schedule Wednesday. It marks their seventh exhibition season at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.
The 31-game lineup includes 16 home games. The Braves will kick things off Feb. 21 in Port Charlotte against the Rays and play their home opener Feb. 22 against the Twins.
Some of the Braves’ top prospects will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 21 in the Spring Breakout showcase. The Braves also will host an exhibition game against Team Colombia on March 4 while it trains for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
The Braves conclude their spring schedule March 24 against the Rays in North Port. They begin the 2026 regular season two days later against the Royals at Truist Park, opening a six-game homestand to begin the campaign.
It will be a ripe opportunity for the team to start strong against the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics. The Braves notably began last season 0-7, getting swept in San Diego and Los Angeles, and they never truly recovered en route to an injury-plagued 76-win season.
Season tickets and group sales for spring training are available. Individual game tickets will go on sale Nov. 22. More information can be found on the Braves’ website.
The Braves’ full spring training schedule was provided by the team. Game times and the radio/TV schedule will be announced later.
2026 Braves spring training schedule
Feb. 21: Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte
Feb. 22: Minnesota Twins at North Port
Feb. 23: Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota
Feb. 24: Detroit Tigers at North Port
Feb. 25: Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port
Feb. 26: New York Yankees at Tampa
Feb. 27: Boston Red Sox at North Port
Feb. 28: Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota
March 1: Tampa Bay Rays at North Port; Minnesota Twins at Fort Myers (split squad)
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
