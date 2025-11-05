Atlanta Braves

Braves announce 2026 spring training schedule

Lineup includes exhibition game against Team Colombia on March 4 while it trains for 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Atlanta Braves then-manager Brian Snitker and other coaches watch batting practice during February's first full-squad spring training workout at CoolToday Park in Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves then-manager Brian Snitker and other coaches watch batting practice during February's first full-squad spring training workout at CoolToday Park in Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Braves announced their 2026 spring training schedule Wednesday. It marks their seventh exhibition season at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

The 31-game lineup includes 16 home games. The Braves will kick things off Feb. 21 in Port Charlotte against the Rays and play their home opener Feb. 22 against the Twins.

Some of the Braves’ top prospects will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 21 in the Spring Breakout showcase. The Braves also will host an exhibition game against Team Colombia on March 4 while it trains for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

RELATED
Braves pick up club options on Chris Sale, Ozzie Albies

This will be the team’s first spring training under manager Walt Weiss, who was promoted from bench coach Monday after Brian Snitker transitioned into an advisory role following the 2025 season.

The Braves conclude their spring schedule March 24 against the Rays in North Port. They begin the 2026 regular season two days later against the Royals at Truist Park, opening a six-game homestand to begin the campaign.

It will be a ripe opportunity for the team to start strong against the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics. The Braves notably began last season 0-7, getting swept in San Diego and Los Angeles, and they never truly recovered en route to an injury-plagued 76-win season.

Season tickets and group sales for spring training are available. Individual game tickets will go on sale Nov. 22. More information can be found on the Braves’ website.

The Braves’ full spring training schedule was provided by the team. Game times and the radio/TV schedule will be announced later.

2026 Braves spring training schedule

Feb. 21: Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

Feb. 22: Minnesota Twins at North Port

Feb. 23: Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota

Feb. 24: Detroit Tigers at North Port

Feb. 25: Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port

Feb. 26: New York Yankees at Tampa

Feb. 27: Boston Red Sox at North Port

Feb. 28: Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota

March 1: Tampa Bay Rays at North Port; Minnesota Twins at Fort Myers (split squad)

March 2: Detroit Tigers at Lakeland

March 4: Team Colombia at North Port

March 5: Toronto Blue Jays at North Port

March 6: Minnesota Twins at Fort Myers

March 7: Baltimore Orioles at North Port

March 8: Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

March 9: Minnesota Twins at North Port

March 10: Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin

March 11: Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

March 12: Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton

March 13: New York Yankees at North Port

March 14: Boston Red Sox at North Port

March 15: Philadelphia Phillies at Clearwater

March 16: Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

March 17: Boston Red Sox at Fort Myers

March 18: Philadelphia Phillies at North Port

March 20: Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port

March 21: Boston Red Sox at Fort Myers

March 22: Minnesota Twins at Fort Myers

March 23: Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton

March 24: Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

More Stories

The Latest

for ajc
OPINION

As business booms for cost-cutting Braves, McGuirk aims for ‘top-5’ payroll

12m ago

Braves announce changes to coaching staff, including new pitching coach

1h ago

Braves pick up club options on Chris Sale, Ozzie Albies

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves hire Walt Weiss as their manager to succeed Brian Snitker

VOTE: Did the Braves make the right hire in choosing Walt Weiss?

Braves hire Walt Weiss as new manager

Featured

Peter Hubbard

‘Landslide’ PSC sweep jolts Georgia Democrats ahead of 2026 midterms

Atlanta traffic patterns are changing, report says. How it impacts your drive.

Mrs. America isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty